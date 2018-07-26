Asia Cup 2018: All that you need to know

The much-awaited schedule for the Asia Cup 2018 was officially released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 24th July 2018.

The 2018 Asia Cup will be an ODI tournament that shall now be held in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) in September 2018, with matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It will be the 14th Asia Cup, and the third time the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The Schedule, as seen from an Indian perspective, is intimidating, given the fact that India will be facing a yet to qualify associate team on 18th September and will be taking on Pakistan on the 19th of September.

Playing two ODIs in two days might be slightly taxing for the players. The humiliation India faced at the hands of Pakistan last year in the Champions Trophy final, still gives pangs to Indian fans. India has a huge debt to pay back to Pakistan

The tournament was previously supposed to take place in India, but amidst all political tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament got shifted to UAE, after Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi requested for it.

Asian Cricket Council and PCB chairman Najam Sethi, was quoted saying, "The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) deliberated on the matter and decided that this was the best way forward. All decisions were unanimous. All participants agreed to support the return of international cricket to Pakistan subject to certain constraints. That's why the ACC Annual General Meeting will be held in Lahore and the BCCI has pledged to participate like all other ACC members. That's why matches of the emerging Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan."

Asia Cup 2018 full schedule

Group Stage

15 September - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September - Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)

17 September - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September - India vs Qualifier (Dubai)

19 September - India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September - Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September - Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September - Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September - Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)