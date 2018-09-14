Asia Cup 2018: Squads, fixtures and broadcast details

The 14th edition of Asia Cup is set to begin from September 15, 2018, in the United Arab Emirates. Six teams which include the defending champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will be taking part in the tournament.

The six teams are divided into two groups where Group A contains India, Pakistan and Hong Kong while Group B contains Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

After the six group matches where each team will face its group members once, there will be a round of Super Fours. In this round, the top two teams of each group will qualify and fight for the spot in the finals. The final match of the tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 28, 2018.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Dinesh Chandimal

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Wafadar

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain

Fixtures:

Sep 15, Sat: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Match, Group B, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 16, Sun: Pakistan vs TBC, 2nd Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 17, Mon: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 18, Tue: India vs TBC, 4th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 19, Wed: India vs Pakistan, 5th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 20, Thu: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 6th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 21, Fri: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 21, Fri: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 23, Sun: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 23, Sun: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 25, Tue: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 26, Wed: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 28, Fri: TBC vs TBC, Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Broadcast Details:

Pakistan- PTV Sports

UK- SKY Sports cricket

Australia- FOX Sports

South Africa- SuperSport

Canada- ATN Cricket Plus

USA- Willow TV

Malaysia- ASTRO Cricket HD

Middle East and North Africa- OSN Sports Cricket

Singapore- Star Cricket

Indian subcontinent- Star Sports