Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh’s probable XI for the final

Saif Hasnat
28 Sep 2018

Bangladesh will take on India in the Asia Cup final on Friday

The most prestigious cricketing event of Asia is nearing its conclusion. Four out of the participating six teams are out of the tournament.

Now, the grand finale is waiting for the spectators in which Bangladesh will take on the defending Asian champions India on Friday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh made their way to the final by defeating Pakistan on Wednesday in a topsy-turvy contest. Pakistan were ahead of the Tigers at the halfway mark of the virtual semi-final, but Bangladesh outshot Sarfraz Ahmed's men in style. Mushfiqur Rahim was the best of Bangladesh's batting line. He proved his merit once again in a rescue act, and Mustafizur Rahman was tremendous while bowling as he took four scalps.

However, Bangladesh's way to the final was not easy. They beat Sri Lanka in the tournament opener comfortably but failed to defeat Afghanistan in the group phase before outshooting the same side in the Super Four stage. The Men in Red-and-Green made the Asia Cup finals for the third time in four editions and are hoping for something big this time around. Before the final battle for the excellence of Asian cricket, let's see the probable XI of Bangladesh for the final against India.

#1 Openers (Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar)

Bangladeshi openers are in the bad patch during the Asia Cup

For the second time in the tournament, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar might open the innings for Bangladesh. They played the same role against Pakistan in the virtual semi-final of the event, but they were unable to do something big for the team.

But, Bangladesh's team management might rely on them once again. Liton played all of Bangladesh's matches in the tournament and only once did he pass double-digits score. It means Liton is out of touch for a long time now. Still, he might get another chance at the top of the order. Soumya, on the other hand, played only a match and failed to score anything. Despite doing nothing, he might get another chance because Bangladesh have no other option after the injury to Tamim Iqbal.

