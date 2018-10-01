Asia Cup 2018: Strongest XI to play against champions India

India are the winners of Asia Cup 2018. Here, the best playing XI from the players of Asia Cup 2018, excluding the players from India, to play against the Champions Team India.

1. Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul- Haq - The opener

Imam-ul-Haq has been a consistent performer for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018. In the Asia Cup, he has scored 225 runs in five innings at an average of 45. Haq scored runs against all the opponents except India. The fact that he is a left-hander is an added advantage.

2. Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad - The aggressive opener

Mohammad Shahzad showed his power hitting abilities in the tied match against India when he scored a blistering 124 runs off 116 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes. Shahzad was going after the inexperienced Indian bowlers when wickets were falling at the other end. No Indian bowler was spared and finally, Shahzad ended up scoring half of his team’s total score. Shahzad should partner Imam-ul-Haq for the match against champions India.

The left-right combination would be deadly and both are aggressive batsmen who are capable of after going after the bowling in the power play.

3. Mushfiqur Rahim (W.K)

Mushifiqur Rahim - The wicket-keeper batsman

Bangladesh started their Asia Cup campaign in a dramatic fashion when Mushfiqur Rahim scored a sparkling 144 against Sri Lanka in his team’s score of 261. Rahim went from strength to strength thereafter and was unlucky to be out for 99 in the virtual semi-final against Pakistan.

He finished the tournament with an aggregate of 302 runs at 60. Rahim would be the ideal No 3 who could weather the storm in case of early wickets and at the same time capable of making use of the power play overs.

