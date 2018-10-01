Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Strongest XI to play against champions India

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
785   //    01 Oct 2018, 22:22 IST

India are the winners of Asia Cup 2018. Here, the best playing XI from the players of Asia Cup 2018, excluding the players from India, to play against the Champions Team India.

1. Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
Imam-ul- Haq - The opener

Imam-ul-Haq has been a consistent performer for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018. In the Asia Cup, he has scored 225 runs in five innings at an average of 45. Haq scored runs against all the opponents except India. The fact that he is a left-hander is an added advantage.

2. Mohammad Shahzad

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  South Africa v Afghanistan
Mohammad Shahzad - The aggressive opener

Mohammad Shahzad showed his power hitting abilities in the tied match against India when he scored a blistering 124 runs off 116 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes. Shahzad was going after the inexperienced Indian bowlers when wickets were falling at the other end. No Indian bowler was spared and finally, Shahzad ended up scoring half of his team’s total score. Shahzad should partner Imam-ul-Haq for the match against champions India.

The left-right combination would be deadly and both are aggressive batsmen who are capable of after going after the bowling in the power play.

3. Mushfiqur Rahim (W.K)

Bangladesh Nets at Lords
Mushifiqur Rahim - The wicket-keeper batsman

Bangladesh started their Asia Cup campaign in a dramatic fashion when Mushfiqur Rahim scored a sparkling 144 against Sri Lanka in his team’s score of 261. Rahim went from strength to strength thereafter and was unlucky to be out for 99 in the virtual semi-final against Pakistan.

He finished the tournament with an aggregate of 302 runs at 60. Rahim would be the ideal No 3 who could weather the storm in case of early wickets and at the same time capable of making use of the power play overs.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Mushfiqur Rahim
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
Asia Cup 2018: India's strongest playing XI to beat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh- India's Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs. Bangladesh: Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss final...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: 6 players to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why India-Bangladesh could be a...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best knocks from the group stages 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us