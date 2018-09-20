Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Clinical India cruise to an 8 wicket win over arch rivals Pakistan 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
38   //    20 Sep 2018, 00:10 IST

I
India beat Pakistan

India produced a dominating performance beating arch rivals Pakistan played in the last group A match played at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. It was a great show by the Indian bowlers who dismissed Pakistan for a low total and then chased down this target with ease.

Pakistan captain Sarfarz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first. India got off to a perfect start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Imam Ul Haq for 2 and dangerous Fakhar Zaman for 0, reducing Pakistan to 3 for 2 in the 5th over. Pakistan scored 25 for 2 in the first 10 overs.

Babar Azam and experienced Shoaib Malik played with positive intent hitting bad balls away for boundaries. Pakistan looked good for a decent total before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Babar Azam for 47. Both Babar Azam and Malik added 82 runs for the 3rd wicket. The Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals with Kedar Jadhav dismissing Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan in quick succession. Mohammad Aamir and Faheem Ashraf added 37 runs for the 8th wicket before Kumar dismissed Faheem Ashraf. India bowled out Pakistan for 162 in 43.1 overs. Shoaib Malik was the top scorer for Pakistan with 47. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav picked 3 wickets each, Bumrah 2, Kuldeep Yadav 1 and one was run out.

Chasing the target of 163 runs to win, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started slowly in the first few overs. Rohit Sharma then took on the Pakistan bowlers with great hitting. Both Rohit and Dhawan raced to 58 runs in the first 10 overs. Rohit reached his fifty off 36 balls. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar added 86 runs in 13.1 overs for the opening wicket before Shadab Khan dismissed Rohit for 52. Shikhar Dhawan continued his form and made 46 before getting out.

Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik put on an unbeaten 62 runs for the third wicket to help Team India win the match by 8 wickets with 126 balls to spare. For Pakistan Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf picked 1 wicket each.   

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in the last group match tomorrow. India will play the first Super 4 match against Bangladesh on 21st September.  

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Shoaib Malik Rohit Sharma
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
Asia Cup 2018: 4 potential game changers for the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview, Predicted XI,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 5 : India vs Pakistan, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Pakistan will defeat India
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Stats, Highlights, Schedule, Teams &...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Three reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Mystery Pakistan bowler India must tackle...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Today
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us