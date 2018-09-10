Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of tournament

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
956   //    10 Sep 2018, 17:26 IST

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup after failing to recover from a finger injury. The 28-year-old will be replaced by Niroshan Dickwella in the Sri Lankan squad.

Chandimal's participation was in doubt after he had injured his finger during the Sri Lanka Cricket T20 League in September while attempting a catch. A six-match ban had prevented him from playing the South Africa ODI series, but an assessment on the finger, which sustained a hairline fracture, was done last week, ruled him out of the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on September 15.

The keeper-batsman had been handed the six-match ban after being found guilty of changing the ball conditions during the second Test against West Indies in June this year. He had also been docked 100 percent of his match fees and received two demerit points for the same. He missed the two Tests and four ODIs against the Proteas but made a return for the T20I leg and played the one-off game under Mathews.

Dickwella, who was initially omitted from the 16-man squad for the event, has been added as replacement. He was part of the Sri Lankan team in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa.

The Sri Lankan Asia Cup side, captained by Angelo Mathews, includes Lasith Malinga, the veteran pacer who makes his comeback to the ODI side in a year, having last played for the island nation against India in 2017.

Sri Lanka's first match is against Bangladesh on September 15. Here's their updated squad for the Asia Cup 2018:

Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
