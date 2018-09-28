Asia Cup 2018 Final- Could be closer than many think it to be!

Faiz Ahmad FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 138 // 28 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

Journey to the Asia Cup 2018 final for India and Bangladesh couldn't have been any more contrasting. While India have beaten all other teams comprehensively and have displayed mastery of their skills, Bangladesh have huffed and puffed their way to the final, literally.

Bangladesh have just not had close matches to take a toll on their minds and bodies, they also lost two of their stalwarts in Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. Both of these players have been the pillars of the Bangladesh ODI team for more than a decade, and once these two people left the team due to injuries, it was thought that it will be curtains for their journey in the Asia Cup. But they have proved everybody wrong with their mental grit and performances on the field.

India are on such a cruise mode at the moment, that they took the liberty of resting five of their main players, which is half the team, for their match against Afghanistan. The bowling and batting have both shown exemplary class in their performances, and have had easy wins so far, except Hong Kong and Afghanistan, which was mainly due to lowering their guard due to the quality of the opposition.

But, whenever they have played against bigger teams, they have lifted their game and just thrashed them. So the general perception is that India should find it easy to win this match and lift the Asia Cup trophy for record 7th time.

But, think like this at your own peril. Bangladesh may be down but they are definitely not out. In each crunch match, be it against Sri Lanka or Pakistan, different players have taken the mantle on their shoulders of first rescuing the team from deep troubles, and then also ensuring the win for the team.

In the match against Sri Lanka, it was Mushfiqur and Mithun first, and then the brave act by Tamim, which not only gave Mushfiqur more time to up the ante, but it gave belief to the entire squad of fighting and gritting it out.

In the next do or die match against Afghanistan, this time Mahmudullah and Kayes came to the rescue which was followed by brilliant death bowling by Mustafizur to give hope to the team and their ever passionate fans.

And then came the virtual semi-final with Pakistan. Nobody gave Bangladesh a chance, and even before the toss took place, they were hit by the unfortunate news of Shakib being injured and missing rest of the tournament. They took it on their chin, went in to the match, traded body blows with Pakistan, had a brilliant team performance with their bowling and fielding, and showed Pakistan exit door.

The core of the Bangladesh team has shown good temperament so far, and with players like Mushfiqur, Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mortaza, Mustafizur, Mehidy already firing on all cylinders, its just a matter of time that someone else also comes to party and lends additional support to these players.

If Bangladesh can remain calm and unflinched in the final, we can witness another close game between these two great cricketing nations!!!