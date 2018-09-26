Asia Cup 2018, Final: India's strongest playing XI to win the trophy

The Indian team and Rohit Sharma are in red-hot form at the moment

The Indian Team is in red-hot form and have dominated the ongoing Asia Cup. They have won every match they played except for the against Afghanistan which ended in a tie.

Several players were rested for the match against Afghanistan including captain Rohit Sharma.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained the side against Afganistan and completed 200 matches as captain ODI cricket.

He was the third captain to complete the amazing feat. The rested players will come back for the Asia cup final and will be looking to win the trophy for the Indian team.

Let's look at the strongest India XI which they can select to win the Asia Cup Trophy -

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the top getters in this tournament

Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are in incredible form in ongoing Asia Cup. They are the top getters in this tournament and have helped dominate every game they have played.

Their double century stand against Pakistan was just mind-blowing and took the steam out of the Pakistani Attack.

Both of them need to play to their strengths and build a strong partnership to win the Asia Cup final. A lot will rest on the shoulders of these two exciting batsmen in the final.

Middle order: Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav

Ambati Rayudu is the only one who has scored a half-century among these batsmen

The Indian middle order needs to come good if India needs to dominate the final match. They have not been tested much due to the dominance of the two openers.

Ambati Rayudu is the only one who has scored a half-century among these batsmen. Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav need to grab their chances and try to play a longer inning which would help India win the final.

