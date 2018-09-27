Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Predicted Playing XI

The finals of the Asia Cup 2018 is an encounter between India and Bangladesh at Dubai on Friday, September 28.

Both the teams previously met each other on 21 September, where India won by eight wickets.

India

India tied the match with Afghanistan on September 25. Both the teams scored 252 runs.

India are looking to win the tournament for the seventh time. They have qualified to the finals nine times in the Asia Cup history.

Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with two centuries to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah has been impressive throughout the tournament. He is the highest wicket-taker of India in the competition with seven wickets to his name.

In the last match against Afghanistan, Ravindra Jadeja picked the wickets of Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran. K Khaleel Ahmed dismissed the hard-hitting Mohammad Nabi.

India had an opening partnership of 110 between Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul, but it was not enough as they were continuously losing wickets. As a result, the match was tied.

The openers will be Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The middle order will hinge on Rayudu, Karthik, MSD and Jadhav. The main all-rounder will be Jadeja. Bumrah will lead the pace unit of the team. The spin attack will hinge on Kuldeep and Chahal.

Expected XI- Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs on September 26. The Tigers qualified to the finals three times in the Asia Cup history and are looking to win the title for the first time.

Mushfiqur Rahim was awarded as Man of the Match for his match-winning 99 runs. Mohammed Mithun also contributed to the team by scoring 60 runs. Also, a 144-run partnership between Mushi and Mithun brought the team back to the game and propelled the team to a total of 239 in 48.5 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman had a great day with the ball as he ended with the figures of 10-2-43-4. He dismissed Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali. Mehidy Hasan picked up the wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali.

Mushfiqur Rahim is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the tournament with 297 runs and a century to his name.

Mustafizur Rahman is the highest wicket-taker of Bangladesh in the competition with eight wickets and a 4-wicket haul to his name.

The openers will be Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar. Shakib is out of the competition due to injury. The middle order will focus on Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmadullah and Imrul Kayes. Mashrafe will lead the pace attack of the team. The spin unit will be lead by Mehidy Hasan.

Probable XI- Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.