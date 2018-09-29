Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, final: Things you might have missed in overs 31-50 of India's innings

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature
399   //    29 Sep 2018, 01:26 IST

Image result for kedar jadhav odis batting

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the final of the Asia Cup 2018. After a steady start, Indian batsmen batted sensibly in the middle overs and took India closer to victory.

After the 30th over, Dinesh Karthik was trapped plumb in front for 37. Kedar Jadhav looked good before he got injured and soon after MS Dhoni was caught behind off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman.

In spite of a well-set Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting out, Jadhav walked out to bat and took India home with three wickets in hand off the final ball of the game.

Also read: Things you might have missed in overs 16-30 of India's innings

Also read: Three things you might have missed in the first 15 overs of India's innings

Kedar Jadhav's nemesis returns

Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav has been a proper find for the Indian ODI side as he provides the team with some runs down the order with the bat and with the ball, he is the man with the golden arm as he has struck regularly with his right-arm of-spin (read right-arm underarm).

He has been often troubled by injuries and is coming back into the Indian team after being out of action for almost three months nursing a hamstring injury he sustained in the first match of the IPL 2018.

The injury returned in the final of the Asia Cup as he tried to steal a quick single after hitting the ball to mid-off. He was looked into by the physio Patrick Farhart and decided to continue batting before he went off soon after. He returned and scored 23 to take India home.

But, it looks like the right-hander could be on the sidelines yet again to nurse his injured hamstring.

Too much time wasting

In the last phase of India's innings, a lot of time was wasted, thanks to both the teams sending out substitutes with drinks, and possibly messages, for the players on the field. Injury to Kedar Jadhav didn't help the cause.

The umpires were involved in a tense conversation with Kedar, MS Dhoni and physio Patrick Farhart when Kedar was receiving treatment and since then, whenever players came into the field, the umpires were quick in asking them to leave the area of play.

India's calculative approach

When Kedar Jadhav was injured, he was not able to run and that hampered the Indian team a lot as they were approaching their target. It applied the pressure on the other batsman and the Indian team management decided to call him back to the pavilion.

This allowed Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rotate strike and take the team close to the target. The duo didn't take any risk as they batted sensibly and just ran towards the target with some occasional boundaries. Even after the dismissals of Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar, things were under control and India cruised home in spite of having an injured Kedar Jadhav at the crease.

The modest target of 223 helped India's cause in cruising home and win their seventh Asia Cup crown.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Kedar Jadhav
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Asia Cup 2018, final: Things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, final: Three things you might have missed...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in Sri...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh final: 3 unnoticed...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh: 3 things you might...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss final...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Today
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us