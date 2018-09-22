Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Five unnoticed things from the India-Bangladesh match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.25K   //    22 Sep 2018, 00:22 IST

<p>

India mauled the Bangladeshi Tigers to open the Super Four round of Asia Cup 2018 in style as they registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Ravindra Jadeja, who made his return to the Indian ODI team after a year-long absence, stunned the opposition with a four-wicket haul. India won the toss and opted to field first. India’s pace bowling pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah struck early and Bangladesh was reeling at 15/2 after 5.1 overs.

Bangladesh's most experienced pair Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim started the repair job but were soon sent back to the pavilion by the returning left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Bangladesh soon collapsed to 101/7 and it was their captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehidy Hasan’s partnership of 66 runs that carried the nation to a respectable score of 173. R Jadeja captured four wickets while Bumrah and B Kumar picked three wickets each.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan began confidently with an opening partnership of 61 runs and set a great platform to complete the chase. Rohit was always in complete control of the game and was present till the very end to take India over the finishing line. Here are five things which may have gone unnoticed from the match:

#1. India’s spin bowling variety

<p>

All-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered from an acute back injury in the last match against Pakistan and was sidelined from the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja was selected as his replacement in today’s match against Bangladesh and that added another dimension in India’s bowling armory.

The Indian bowling attack already had a right-arm leg-spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal, a left-arm leg-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav and a right-arm off-spinner in Kedar Jadhav. The inclusion of a left-arm spinner completed all the varieties possible in four spin bowlers.

While Chahal and Kuldeep have been an integral part of India’s limited overs setup, Ravindra Jadeja made his return to the Indian team after a gap of 442 days. The left-arm spinner starred with splendid bowling figures of 4/29 from his 10 overs. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Bangladesh Cricket Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 : India vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Bangladeshi players to keep an eye on
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: World reacts to India's convincing win...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India vs Bangladesh will be an even contest
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 things to know about the Hong Kong team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Hong Kong, 3 things we learnt...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup- India vs Pakistan: Five things we learned from...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, SL vs Ban: 5 Unnoticed things from the match 
RELATED STORY
Before the Super Fours - Strongest Asia Cup XI 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Today
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Today
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us