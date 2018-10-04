Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Flop XI of the Tournament

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
499   //    04 Oct 2018, 10:23 IST

India won the 14th edition of Asia Cup in a tense last-ball finish against Bangladesh
India won the 14th edition of Asia Cup in a tense last-ball finish against Bangladesh

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup is a tremendous success. Despite a crowded schedule, the players performed exceptionally well and got used to the heat conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament was an epic challenge to the fitness of the players.

Despite some one-sided contests, there were some close last-over matches in the tournament. The tie between India-Afghanistan and a nail-biting last over final between India-Bangladesh will surely stand in the mind of cricket fans for a long time.

With the tournament now completed, let us look at a lineup of players who failed hugely in the Asia Cup 2018.

Openers:

#1 Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman

Before the Asia Cup, Pakistan played a 5-match ODI series against a hapless Zimbabwe. As expected, they blew away the Zimbabwean attack by a comfortable margin of 5-0.

Fakhar Zaman was the wrecker-in-chief in that tournament. He smashed 515 runs from five innings, which includes a double century. Unfortunately, his excellent run of form halted at the biggest stage against formidable opponents. 

He ended the Asia Cup with just 56 runs from five innings. He was dismissed for a duck in two of those innings. He reached the double figures only twice in the entire tournament.


#2 Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis entered the Asia Cup 2018 with a string of poor performances. He managed only 86 runs in his previous five outings against South Africa. To his dismay, his lean patch continued at this year’s Asia Cup too.

In the opening match, he was dismissed for a golden duck against Bangladesh. In Sri Lanka’s final game against Afghanistan, he was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Overall, he faced only three balls in two matches without a single run. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Shakib Al Hasan
Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
Asian XI as per Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Best XI of Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 biggest disappointments from the tournament
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: 5 Hits and flops of the tournament
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
India's best XI for the Asia Cup final
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 6 Players who sealed their spot in World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us