Asia Cup 2018: Four reasons behind Bangladesh's loss to India

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
118   //    22 Sep 2018, 11:51 IST

Bangladesh lost to India by seven wickets
Bangladesh lost to India by seven wickets

Bangladesh lost their first Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup against India. The Tigers outplayed by the defending champions. Bangladesh were poor both in bowling and batting against India.

On the other hand, India showed a firm determination to win the game. They have bowled according to plans, and they batted like champions. Rohit Sharma and co did not give any chance to the Tigers to roar. Bangladesh outshot Sri Lanka on the Asia Cup opener. But, they lost the momentum against Afghanistan as they defeated by them by 136 runs.

After that match concluded, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said that they bounce back against India. But, they could not. We tried to find out some reasons behind Bangladesh's loss in this article. 

#4 Losing early wickets

Liton Das failed to respond properly once again
Liton Das failed to perform at the top once again

Bangladesh lost a couple of wickets in the first over against Sri Lanka. Their opener failed to reach two-digit against Afghanistan. And, they maintained the downfall against India too when they lost early wickets once again.

Liton Das is the batsman who got dismissed as first against India before reaching double-digits. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, the replacement of Tamim Iqbal followed him as he also missed double-digits and thus, Bangladesh lost their openers before adding 20 runs on the board.

Bangladesh cost for these early wickets against India. Their middle order should have responded according to the team's demand. But, the failed and Bangladesh lost the to do something memorable against India. 

#3 Middle order failed to function correctly 

Ravindra Jadeja is celebrating after taking Mushfiqur's wicket
Shakib and Mushfiqur should have done better while their openers failed to add some peace on the board

Mushifqur Rahim was left out against Afghanistan as he was suffering from an injury on his rib. The right-handed batsman backed to the playing eleven of the Tigers against India. But, he was unable to make his mark.

Shakib and Mushfiqur should have done better while their openers failed to add some peace on the board. They did it on many occasions previously. But, this time around they were ordinary like their openers. 

Because of the exclusion of Tamim Iqbal by an injury, Bangladesh middle order has a lot of works to do. But, they are failing harrowingly on a regular basis. 

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
