Asia Cup 2018: Gestures that won every heart

Raja
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
249   //    30 Sep 2018, 23:08 IST

The Asia Cup tournament is now all done and dusted with India winning their seventh Asia Cup title by defeating Bangladesh in a last-ball finish in the final.

Amidst all the cricketing action that went on for two weeks there were some beautiful gestures by the cricketers that won everyone's heart.

Let's have a look.

#1 Pakistan Vs Afghanistan

Shoaib Malik consoling Aftab Alam
Shoaib Malik consoling Aftab Alam

Shoaib Malik is by far the most loved Pakistani cricketer and his gesture during a match against Afghanistan showed why that is so.

During the Super Four fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Shoaib Malik played a gem of innings as he took Pakistan over the line in a tricky chase.

Wickets in quick successions had dented the Pakistan chase of 258 as the matter had already reached the last over. Pakistan were 7 wickets down and with a set Shoaib Malik at the crease, the onus was on him to win it for Pakistan.

Requiring 10 to win off the last over, Malik thwarted the second and third ball of the over for consecutive boundaries to seal the deal for Pakistan.

Aftab Alam was the bowler on the receiving end who broke into the tears after the match was over. Shoaib Malik then went to him and consoled him.

Such sportsmanship was praised by one and all.

#2 India Vs Pakistan


Yujvendra Chahal tying shoe laces of Usman Khan
Yuzvendra Chahal tying shoelaces of Usman Khan

India vs Pakistan is by no means a low-key affair. Owing to the history and political tension between the two neighbouring countries, the sentiments are always on a high whenever these two Asian giants clash.

During the Group A match between the arch-rivals, Chahal's simple yet beautiful gesture stole everyone's attention.

Usman Khan was having trouble while running. Noticed by Yuzvendra Chahal, he provided a helping hand as he knelt down and tied his laces.

This gesture by Chahal stole everyone's heart.

#3 India Vs Afghanistan


Afghanistan boys solaced the little Indian supporter
Afghanistan boys solaced the little Indian supporter

The performance of Afghanistan in this Asia Cup left everyone in awe. Their fighting spirit and their splendid journey has been hailed by everyone. This time their off-field gesture too stole the show.

After the Super Four encounter between Afghanistan and India ended in a dramatic tie, a cute little kid was spotted crying. The little Indian supporter was in tears as soon as Jadeja's wicket fell off the penultimate ball of the match. The scene was captured in the camera as the kid's father consoled him.

After the match, Afghanistan players met him and clicked photos with him. This sweet gesture by Afghanistan players would have certainly made the kid happy.

He returned to watch the Asia Cup final too but this time the Indian team didn't gave him a reason to cry and instead they gave him a moment to cherish. He too was seen waving the Indian tricolour flag in glory.


<p>

Raja
