Asia Cup 2018: Group Stage XI

Dhawan has been in excellent form so far in the competition

We are just about at the halfway stage in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup with the Super Four stage of the competition commencing from Friday. The competition has already thrown up some fine individual performances with both bat and ball.

Let us take a look at the best XI from the Group Stage of Asia Cup:

Shikhar Dhawan

In both of India's matches so far, Shikhar Dhawan hasn't looked one bit like the player who had his fair share of troubles against the red-ball just over a week ago in England. The left-hander amassed a hundred in the first game against Hong Kong and backed that with a 46 against Pakistan the following day, helping India chase the mediocre total set by the Pakistanis.

Dhawan will want to keep his form intact heading into the Super 4s if India are to win the competition and defend the title they won in 2016.

Nizakat Khan

Prior to the tournament, few would have thought any player from Hong Kong to feature in this side, but such was the performance of Nizakat Khan in the two matches that he featured in for Hong Kong that it was hard to not pick him.

105 runs in the two matches put him third on the list of highest run-getters behind Mushfiqur Rahim and Dhawan and his performance was one of the big plus points for Hong Kong during the Group Stage.

