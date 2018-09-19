Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya's injury update

Hardik Pandya being carried off in a stretcher

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered a freak injury during the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 match against Pakistan as he slipped while bowling and was taken off the field in a stretcher.

While bowling the fifth ball of his fifth over (the 18th over of the innings), Pandya slipped during his run-up and went down in discomfort. He was soon mobbed by the Indian players, who were concerned about his injury, and was then treated by the Indian physio Patrick Farhart immediately.

He was writhing in pain and was taken off the field on a stretcher. It looked as if he had suffered a serious injury to his back. BCCI soon confirmed that Pandya is suffering from an acute lower back injury and is back on his feet in the dressing room before stating that the medical team is looking after him at the moment.

Injury update - @hardikpandya7 has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now.

Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute #TeamIndia #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/lLpfEbxykj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2018

His fifth over was completed by Ambati Rayudu. There is no update about Pandya's participation in the match and if he doesn't take any further part in the ongoing match, it could be a huge blow for the Indian team as they will miss an extra batsman while batting. Kedar Jadhav, who is expected to finish off Pandya's quota, has bowled brilliantly so far as he has already picked up three wickets, conceding just 16 runs off his first six overs.

India are on top against their arch-rivals with Pakistan reeling at 130/7 after 34 overs with all their frontline batsmen back in the hut.

India were off to a great start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed both the Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman early in the innings. Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam tried to bring Pakistan back in the game by putting together 83 runs for the third wicket. But, the Indian spinners led by Kedar struck at regular intervals and put Pakistan on the backfoot.