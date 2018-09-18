Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for Pakistan match

Mohsin Kamal

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

The all-important Pakistan-India encounter is around the corner as India are currently playing against Hong Kong in their first game of the tournament. While Pakistan already made a mark by defeating Hong Kong by eight wickets a few days ago.

India made some surprising inclusions and exclusions in today's playing XI but there might be few changes for the all-important Pakistan match.

In this slide, we bring you the best possible Indian team for tomorrow's match:

Top-order

Since the regular skipper Virat Kohli has been playing non-stop cricket, selectors decided to rest him for the tournament, giving Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma the opportunity to lead the side in the mega event.

He, along with southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, will open the innings for India as they did in today's match. The two have had a decent record in ODIs and have been opening for India for a long time now. Rohit, however, was removed earlier today while Dhawan scored a fabulous comeback century. Both of them need to provide India with the vital start against tough Pakistan bowling line-up.

In Kohli's absence, India had options of Ambati Raydu and KL Rahul for the all-important number three spot. Ambati Rayudu, on the other hand, had a great IPL and played a good knock of 60 runs against Hong Kong. He would be the ideal choice for number three against Pakistan as well.

