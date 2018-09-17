Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India's ideal Playing XI against Pakistan

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
309   //    17 Sep 2018, 22:49 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
India v Pakistan: More than just a game

The Indian players are bag again donning the historic blue colored jersey of Indian cricket team in limited overs. India open their Asia Cup campaign on Tuesday (18th September) with a match against minnows Hong Kong. Team India might experiment with a few players against Hong Kong before getting into the more serious business of playing against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday (19th September).

Team India, without Virat Kohli, are straight away on the back foot. Any unwarranted complication by the team management in selecting the best playing XI will further dent the team’s chances of winning against Pakistan.

This article is about selecting the best possible XI for India against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan – The Openers


Australia v India - Game 1
Rohit and Dhawan - Most successful Indian opening pair

Rohit Sharma is back as Captain of the team and raring to go. The interim break from International Cricket should do him a world of good. He will get a practice match against Hong Kong to test his form and fitness. But the match against Pakistan will be a different ball game altogether.

Rohit Sharma has been a nervous starter against Mohammad Amir in the recent past. The Indian fans would be better off closing their eyes to pray and to avoid distress when Amir comes onto bowl his first over to Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma would be better off with focusing on more protection on his pads because that is where Amir is going to aim at.

Having said that, if Rohit manages to survive the initial onslaught of Mohammad Amir, he is a genuine match winner and he can take the attack to the opposition. The additional responsibility of leading the team in the absence of Kohli should inspire him to perform better.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan has been elevated to the position of vice-captain of the team. No one can doubt his skills in white ball cricket on sub-continental pitches. In the last one year, the top 3 have been scoring all the runs for India. Dhawan should forget his miserable England tour and his immediate Test career and should concentrate on what lies ahead for him in white ball cricket.  Dhawan is an important player for India in the forthcoming World Cup.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, the Indian openers should soak all the pressure to come on top.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Asia Cup 2018 Teams
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the Group...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's projected eleven against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Best of India-Pakistan clashes in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Today
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us