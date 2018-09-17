Asia Cup 2018: India's possible playing XI for the first game against Hong Kong

Indian would look to begin their Asia Cup 2018 campaign on a positive note.

After a disappointing Test tour of England, the Indian team will have their eyes locked on defending their Asia Cup trophy which they won in 2016 by defeating the hosts Bangladesh in the final.

The India team in this year's Asia Cup will be without their charismatic skipper Virat Kohli who has been rested after a hectic three-month tour of England in order to keep Kohli fresh for the away tour of Australia in November.

The Men in Blue are going to begin their Asia Cup defense against minnows Hong Kong tomorrow at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Hence in this article let us look at India's possible playing XI for the first game against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2018:

Openers

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit will have an added responsibility in Asia Cup 2018 as a skipper.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team in this year's Asia Cup. The Hitman is currently one of the most devastating batsmen in limited over formats going around and would look to lead from the front by scoring loads of runs in this year's Asia Cup and help India retain the Asia Cup.

Despite his struggles Test format, Shikhar Dhawan has been one of India's best batsmen in limited overs from past five years and thereby Dhawan will look to put behind his Test failures with good batting performances in this year's Asia Cup.

Middle order

KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav

Asia Cup 2018 gives KL Rahul a chance to cement his place in Indian one day squad .

KL Rahul showed signs of returning back to form with a superb hundred in the recently concluded final Test match between India and England and hence will occupy the No. 3 batting position, in the absence of Virat Kohli. Also, this year's Asia Cup gives KL Rahul the best chance of sealing his spot in the Indian ODI team.

The No. 4 batting position which has been India biggest problem since the conclusion of World Cup 2011 is going to be a toss-up between Manish Pandey, Dinesh Kartik and Ambati Rayudu. But since Manish Pandey has been in good form off late and hence might pip out Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu to bat at No. 4.

Before he went down with an injury in this year's IPL, Kedar Jadhav was a regular member of Indian ODI team and used to play the role of a finisher and with his ability to chip in few overs with the ball makes Kedhar Jadhav an automatic choice in the playing XI for this year's Asia Cup.

