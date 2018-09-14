Asia Cup 2018: How India will line up in the tournament

India will start off their campaign against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup

With curtains drawn on India's tour of England, the focus now shifts to UAE. The highly anticipated Asia Cup will get underway tomorrow as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka square off in the tournament opener. High-octane matches are set to take over the world for the next couple of weeks. The Indian fans, in recent times, haven't had much to cheer about.

Following series defeats in both the ODI and Test format in England, fans will be longing to see the Men in Blue add another piece of silverware to the cabinet. India's first hurdle in the Asia Cup will be in the form a triumphant Hong Kong, who will want to avenge the 2008 Asia Cup drubbing against the Indians.

The Indian team management, though, shouldn't take anything for granted and field the best possible XI right from the start.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

The openers are expected to provide a solid start in UAE

Rohit Sharma will be itching to get some international action as he was a non-feature in the England Test series. The Mumbaikar has been in decent touch, notching centuries against both South Africa and England. Inconsistency has always been his problem but his match-winning traits make him a certainty in the squad. He will also lead the side in the Asia Cup in the absence of Virat Kohli, and the MI captain would want to keep his streak going after the successful Nidahas Trophy venture.

Dhawan had a forgettable Test series in England. The series ended before he could even start. Shikhar would want to wipe the slate clean and remind people of his worth in white-ball cricket - for he has been one of India's most consistent ODI batsmen this year. The conditions in UAE mirror the Indian conditions which will make the left-right duo a formidable force at the top.

