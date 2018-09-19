Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted playing XI versus Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan

Both India and Pakistan have won their respective opening games against Hong Kong. But the results could not have come in more contrasting fashion.

The Pakistani team won their match very easily after bowling out Hong Kong for a low total. India on the other hand had to overcome a spirited performance from the Hong Kong team to gain a narrow victory.

The match between India and Pakistan is also expected to be a closely fought contest. Let's have a look at the predicted Indian XI for the high-octane clash:

Openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma - The Hitman

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan should definitely be the openers for India in the match against Pakistan. They have been a part of many memorable opening partnerships, helping India win several matches. They both complement each other well while batting together.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan in particular is in good form, having hit a match-winning century versus Hong Kong. Rohit also looks in good nick while batting and should look to play a long innings versus Pakistan. Needless to say, their opening stand will be crucial to India's chances of winning.

