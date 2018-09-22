Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable Playing XI vs Pakistan in the Super Four Clash

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Preview
159   //    22 Sep 2018, 12:51 IST

Enter c

The group stages of the 14th edition of the Asia Cup ended on 20th of September, 2018. The Super Four phase of this tournament is presently underway.

The four teams that have made it to the Super Four are India and Pakistan from Group A and Afghanistan and Bangladesh from Group B.

Sri Lanka's exit from the group stages has been the biggest surprise of the tournament. They crashed out after losing both their group matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The defending champions, India are having a good tournament thus far. They started off with a close victory against the minnows Hong Kong. But in their next match, against arch-rivals Pakistan, they were at their very best, as they won by 8 wickets. India advanced to the Super Four as Group A's champions.

In their first Super Four match against Bangladesh also, India produced another solid performance and won the match by 7 wickets.

India's next Super Four encounter is against Pakistan, on the 23rd of September.

This will be an important match for both the teams, as the winner of this match will be through to the finals of the tournament.

In this article, we try and select India's probable playing XI, in this Super Four encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan.

#1 Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be opening the innings for India in this match. Both these players are in good form in the tournament. They have been consistent in providing solid starts in all the matches. The Indian team would be hoping for these two star batsmen to provide a good start even in this match against Pakistan.

#2 Middle Order Batsmen: Ambati Rayadu, MS Dhoni (wk),

KL Rahul, and Kedar Jadhav

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20

The Indian middle order has not really been tested in this tournament. In both the matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh, India chased very small totals and the top order sealed the match for the team. The middle order's performance against Hong Kong in the death overs was not satisfactory, as it could not score enough runs in the last ten overs.

Hence the induction of KL Rahul can be a good option, as he can hit big shots as well as play long innings if required.

Ambati Rayadu, who is having a decent tournament, should be batting at the number three position. MS Dhoni can be promoted to the number four slot, as he is finding it a little difficult, to score quickly in the death overs. At number four, Dhoni will get more time to settle down and then play his big shots.

KL Rahul should bat at the number five position because of his big hitting capability. He can be the ideal player who can accelerate the scoring in the last ten overs. If the team loses early wickets, then Rahul coming in at number 5 can rebuild the innings as he has the experience of playing in the top order. Kedar Jadhav, who has emerged as an all rounder in this tournament, should be batting at number six.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Ravindra Jadeja Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings Leisure Reading Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's probable XI for Super Four matches
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
India's Best XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Players Who Can Replace Injured Hardik Pandya In the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian players who are likely to miss...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 : India vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Super Four schedule announced | India to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 5 : India vs Pakistan, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us