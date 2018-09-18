Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable XI to face Hong Kong

Souvik Sengupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 135 // 18 Sep 2018, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup has started in UAE from 15th September 2018. The six teams participating in the tournament, have been divided into two groups of three teams each.

Group A: India; Pakistan; HongKong

Group B: Sri Lanka; Bangladesh; Afghanistan

The inaugural match of the tournament was a Group B encounter between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It was expected to be a very close match. However, Bangladesh surprised everybody with an excellent performance as they went on to beat Sri Lanka comprehensively by 137 runs.

In the second match of the tournament, Pakistan took on minnows Hong Kong in a Group A encounter. Pakistan won the match easily by 8 wickets. In the 3rd match of the tournament, SriLanka is facing Afghanistan. It is a do or die match for SriLanka.

The defending champions, India will start off their Asia Cup campaign on 18th of September 2018 against the minnows Hong Kong. It should not be a problem for the star-studded Indian team to beat Hong Kong. And with the match against Pakistan scheduled on the following day, India might rest some of their main players against Hong Kong and test their bench strength.

In this article we try and look at, what can be India's probable playing XI against Hong Kong.

#1 Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan are likely to open the innings for India. Both these players will relish the opportunity of playing against the Hong Kong attack first up. They will be aiming to score big hundreds in this match which will help to boost their confidence ahead of the Pakistan encounter. The success of the Indian team in the tournament will depend to a large extent, on how this opening pair performs. Hence they should try and get used to the playing conditions in this match.

1 / 4 NEXT