Asia Cup 2018: India's strongest playing XI to beat Bangladesh

Vishal
ANALYST
Feature
127   //    20 Sep 2018, 22:36 IST

India will play their first super four matches against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. This game will be very important for both team's chances of winning the tournament.

Let's look at the strongest India XI which they can select to win against Bangladesh -

__________________________________________________________________________

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan need to play to their strengths and give the team a solid start against the Bangladeshi team. Both of them are talented and can play aggressive cricket naturally. They are one of the best ODI opening duos of all time. Their opening partnership is vital to the team's chances of winning the tournament. If they give a good start, the middle order can play according to their strengths and help the team reach a substantial total.

Middle order: Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Kedhar Jadhav - game-changing player

Ambati Rayudu has already scored a vital half-century versus Hong-kong. He also starred in a useful partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. His innings was instrumental in a narrow victory for the Indian team. He needs to his continue this form against the Bangladeshi team.

Dinesh Karthik has been given an opportunity by the selectors and the team management ahead of others like KL Rahul. He should try to grab this chance and play according to his strengths. He should not try too hard and keep things simple. He should go his shots if the ball is in his strong zone.

Kedar Jadhav has emerged as a dark horse. He is known for playing his innings with aggressive intent. He likes to pick up singles and doubles when on offer. His bowling in recent times has played a key role when India's main bowlers were not able to pick up wickets. He keeps the runs out and also picks up useful wickets.

Wicketkeeper and all-rounder: MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
MS Dhoni - Shrewd tactician

MS Dhoni is vital to India's chances in ongoing Asia Cup. He is a proactive wicketkeeper and also a shrewd tactician of the game. His fitness level can give young players a run for their money. He is one of the best players of all time in ODI cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja should definitely be selected after being brought back in the team. His left arm spin can a useful role in the spin-friendly pitches of the UAE. His batting has also improved as seen in the final test match against England where he made a vital 86. He would be a pretty good selection for the all-rounder's role.

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Kuldeep and Chahal - spin twins

The talented spin duo just needs to play their natural game against Bangladesh. They have the talent to pick up early wickets and put their team ahead of their opponents. They can change the game at any moment when they are in full flow. They will hold key if India are to win the Asia Cup 2018

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India v South Africa - ICC Twenty20 World Cup Warm Up
Bumrah - full of energy

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are a luxury for any ODI fast bowling unit. They bowl well in tandem and are very hard to score runs against. They both have good cricketing sense and understand the game very well. They need to pick up vital wickets in the opening overs to stop the other team from gaining any sort of advantage. They are full of confidence after the Pakistan game and will look to keep their performances up for the whole tournament.








Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
