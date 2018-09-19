Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash Pakistan by eight wickets

Arif Mohammad
CONTRIBUTOR
News
90   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:56 IST

Dhawan and Rohit Sharma provided a solid start for India to hand Pakistan an eight-wicket defeat.
Dhawan and Rohit Sharma provided a solid start for India to hand Pakistan an eight-wicket defeat.

On a pitch that looked a belter for the batsmen, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Imam-ul-Haq walked into the ground alongside the destructor-in-chief of the last Indo-Pak encounter, Fakhar Zaman.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (3-15) who looked rusty against Hong Kong last night, was on song and removed both the openers in successive overs leaving Pakistan two down for three runs. The experienced Shoaib Malik (43) stitched an 82-run partnership with Babar Azam (47) for the third wicket until Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled the latter in the 22nd over.

After that, the floodgates had opened and it was all a downward slope for Pakistan. The inclusion of Kedar Jadhav over KL Rahul did raise eyebrows initially, but the selection worked wonders for India. He ran through the middle-order and ended with match figures of 3-23 including the wicket of Pakistan’s skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Faheem Ashraf (21) and Mohammad Amir(18*) held fort for a while, but Pakistan was already undone by their senior batters. India, without much delay cleaned the tail in the 44th over and needed a target of 163 to heal the wounds of the Champions Trophy last year.

The equation at the innings break was quite simple. For India to win, India had to bat out the full quota, and for Pakistan, it was all about picking up the 10 Indian wickets. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma started on a cautious note until Rohit unleashed the beast in the 8th over and took Usman Khan for 19 runs including two sixes.

With a princely drive over mid-off, Rohit Sharma brought up his 35th ODI half-century off 36 balls – surpassing his previous fastest ODI half-century off 42 balls. The Indian openers scored runs freely until Pakistan’s lone frontline spinner, Shadab Khan, broke the 86-run opening stand. It was in his first delivery when he sneaked through Rohit’s bat and pad and castled him for 52(39).

Centurion from the previous game, Dhawan (46) continued from where Rohit left – only to hit a ball outside the off-stump straight to point. By the time Pakistan had the Indian openers back in the hut, the damage had already been done. Ambati Rayudu (31*) united with Dinesh Karthik (31*) and remained unbeaten to hand India an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan.

Both the teams qualify into the next round with India topping the group and are scheduled to meet again on 23rd September in a Super Four clash at the same ground. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Arif Mohammad
CONTRIBUTOR
Sub-Editor @ Millennium Post
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Three reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted playing XI versus Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 factors that will determine the India vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 5 : India vs Pakistan, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup: Who's stronger - India or Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 potential game changers for the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India, Pakistan eager to renew rivalry in UAE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Today
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us