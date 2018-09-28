Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh: 3 things you might have missed from overs 31-50 of Bangladesh's innings

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 108 // 28 Sep 2018, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liton Das was excellent but he simply had no support

After a fantastic start to their innings, Bangladesh collapsed horribly and in the end stuttered and stumbled before they were bowled out for 222. After a 120-run partnership for the opening wicket between Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan was broken, Bangladesh went into freefall.

The last 10 wickets fell for just 102 runs as they were bowled out with nine balls left in their quota of 50 overs. First, it was the part-time spin and then it was disastrous running between the wickets and some quick work from Dhoni.

Let us take a look at 3 things you might have missed from overs 31-50:

Bangladesh's long wait for a boundary

After a brilliant start, Bangladesh would have had 300 on their mind. At 147/4 after 30 overs, they would have thought that it was still on the cards, especially with Liton Das still at the crease. But their hopes of a big score were dashed courtesy of their long wait for a boundary.

The third ball of the 29th over went for a boundary off the bat of Liton Das but after that, they had to wait for more than 10 overs before another arrived. 63 balls was the gap between two boundaries for Bangladesh and that is the last thing you want when you are looking to finish with a flourish.

Although they managed to hit two in the space of nine balls, they were bowled out in the 49th over after adding just two more boundaries to end their innings once Liton Das got out.

Just half as good as Liton Das

Although Bangladesh were bowled out for 222, it included a phenomenal innings from opener Liton Das. He finished with 121, scoring his maiden ODI century and also finishing with the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in an ODI against India. However, apart from him, there was literally nothing.

While Liton scored a brilliant century and finished with a strike rate in excess of 100, the rest of the team put together couldn't even score 100 runs between them and even that came at nearly double the amount that the opener took.

Liton Das: 121 off 117 balls (SR 103.41) Everyone else: 94 off 174 balls (SR 54.02)

That simple stat just sums up the batting performance for Bangladesh.

Far from the ideal finish

With the start that Bangladesh had, they would have big ambitions. But their world came crashing towards and then ended like a greek tragedy. From 178/5 in 40 overs, Bangladesh were bundled out for 222 in 48.3 overs.

They could manage only 44 in the death overs while losing five wickets. The final five wickets had it all. Brilliant stumpings by Dhoni, smart thinking resulting in a run-out by Manish Pandey and an excellent catch in the deep by Jasprit Bumrah and there was also the usual Bumrah yorker that resulted in a wicket that finally put Bangladesh out of their misery.