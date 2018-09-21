Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh, Tips and tricks to pick your fantasy team

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 193 // 21 Sep 2018, 15:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian team will be up against the Bangladeshi challenge at the Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai on Friday for their first match of the Super Fours.

It will be an evenly contested match between these two teams keeping in mind their last encounter which took place during the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka where Dinesh Karthik's last over heroics helped India clinch a thriller.

Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind while picking a fantasy team:

Wicket-keeper

It will be a tough choice to make between Mushfiqur Rahim and MS Dhoni, but as Rahim bats higher up the order than Dhoni, he is expected to grab more points than the Indian.

Batsmen

The Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are expected to be amongst the highest run-getters in this match, just like their previous game against Pakistan. Bangladesh's opener Litton Das can be the other batsman alongside the Indian openers to grab a spot in the 11. Ambati Rayudu who is making his comeback to the national side has also impressed in the two matches of this Asia Cup and could be a smart pick.

All-Rounders

After an impressive season so far, Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is expected to feature along with his national teammate Mahmudullah. India's Kedhar Jadhav has also impressed everyone with his bowling and can prove to be a handy option for the third all-rounder spot.

Bowlers

India's spin twins of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to be the top bowlers in the match. However, one of them can be replaced in your team with Indian spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the swing bowler found his form in the last match, winning the 'Man of the Match' award. Bangladesh's Abu Hider was hugely impressive and will be the last entrant in the side after his performance against Afghanistan yesterday.

Final XI:

Wicket-keeper- Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

Batsmen- Shikhar Dhawan (India), Rohit Sharma (India), Litton Das (Bangladesh), Ambati Raydu (India)

All-rounders- Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mahmudullah (Bangladesh), Kedar Jadhav (India)

Bowlers- Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal (India), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India), Abu Hider (Bangladesh)