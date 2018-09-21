Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh, Tips and tricks to pick your fantasy team

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
193   //    21 Sep 2018, 15:17 IST

<p>

The Indian team will be up against the Bangladeshi challenge at the Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai on Friday for their first match of the Super Fours.

It will be an evenly contested match between these two teams keeping in mind their last encounter which took place during the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka where Dinesh Karthik's last over heroics helped India clinch a thriller.

Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind while picking a fantasy team:

Wicket-keeper

It will be a tough choice to make between Mushfiqur Rahim and MS Dhoni, but as Rahim bats higher up the order than Dhoni, he is expected to grab more points than the Indian.

Batsmen

The Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are expected to be amongst the highest run-getters in this match, just like their previous game against Pakistan. Bangladesh's opener Litton Das can be the other batsman alongside the Indian openers to grab a spot in the 11. Ambati Rayudu who is making his comeback to the national side has also impressed in the two matches of this Asia Cup and could be a smart pick.

All-Rounders

After an impressive season so far, Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is expected to feature along with his national teammate Mahmudullah. India's Kedhar Jadhav has also impressed everyone with his bowling and can prove to be a handy option for the third all-rounder spot.

Bowlers

India's spin twins of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to be the top bowlers in the match. However, one of them can be replaced in your team with Indian spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the swing bowler found his form in the last match, winning the 'Man of the Match' award. Bangladesh's Abu Hider was hugely impressive and will be the last entrant in the side after his performance against Afghanistan yesterday.

Final XI:

Wicket-keeper- Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

Batsmen- Shikhar Dhawan (India), Rohit Sharma (India), Litton Das (Bangladesh), Ambati Raydu (India)

All-rounders- Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mahmudullah (Bangladesh), Kedar Jadhav (India)

Bowlers- Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal (India), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India), Abu Hider (Bangladesh)


Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shakib Al Hasan Fantasy Cricket Tips
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 124/2 (27.2 ov)
LIVE
India need 50 runs to win from 22.4 overs
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 91/1 (22.0 ov)
LIVE
Pakistan need 167 runs to win from 28.0 overs
AFG VS PAK live score
