Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh final: 3 unnoticed things from overs 15-30 in first innings

Batting first, Bangladesh started off with a bang, but their innings tapered off right after the first innings fell. Here are some of the highlights from overs 15-30:

#3 Kedar Jadhav turns the heat on, again

The Bangla innings slowed down considerably with the onslaught from the spinners, who tightened the screws and forced Bangladesh into giving their wickets away.

Within 19 runs, Bangladesh lost four wickets and lost their way, despite a strong opening stand, with Kedar Jadhav doing the damage again, his golden arm plucking out two wickets.

In the first 10 overs, they scored 65 runs with seven fours and two sixes, it came down to just two fours from 21-30.

# Bangladesh opening pair's record-breaking stand

India's bowlers were left scratching their heads when the opening pair of Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan took the attack to the opposition with a solid opening stand.

The two combined for a 120-run opening stand, which is the sixth 100+ opening stand against India in ODI finals. India has lost all six of the games.

To put things in perspective, the first five opening stands for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup gave a combined 52 runs.

# Liton Das fires when it matters

Through all the mayhem, Liton Das stuck to one end and became a thorn in India's flesh. Just like Fakhar Zaman did in the Champions Trophy in 2017, the left-hander scored a century against India in the final of a 50-over tournament.

In the process, he also joined the likes of Marvan Atapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya, Fawad Alam, Lahiru Thirimanne to score a century in an Asia Cup final. This is also the third century by a Bangladeshi against India in ODIs, all three in the Asia Cup.

What a way to bring up his first ton!