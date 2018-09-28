Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh final: 3 unnoticed things from overs 15-30 in first innings

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
158   //    28 Sep 2018, 19:16 IST

<p>

Batting first, Bangladesh started off with a bang, but their innings tapered off right after the first innings fell. Here are some of the highlights from overs 15-30:

#3 Kedar Jadhav turns the heat on, again

The Bangla innings slowed down considerably with the onslaught from the spinners, who tightened the screws and forced Bangladesh into giving their wickets away.

Within 19 runs, Bangladesh lost four wickets and lost their way, despite a strong opening stand, with Kedar Jadhav doing the damage again, his golden arm plucking out two wickets.

In the first 10 overs, they scored 65 runs with seven fours and two sixes, it came down to just two fours from 21-30.

# Bangladesh opening pair's record-breaking stand

India's bowlers were left scratching their heads when the opening pair of Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan took the attack to the opposition with a solid opening stand.

The two combined for a 120-run opening stand, which is the sixth 100+ opening stand against India in ODI finals. India has lost all six of the games.

To put things in perspective, the first five opening stands for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup gave a combined 52 runs.

# Liton Das fires when it matters

Through all the mayhem, Liton Das stuck to one end and became a thorn in India's flesh. Just like Fakhar Zaman did in the Champions Trophy in 2017, the left-hander scored a century against India in the final of a 50-over tournament.

In the process, he also joined the likes of Marvan Atapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya, Fawad Alam, Lahiru Thirimanne to score a century in an Asia Cup final. This is also the third century by a Bangladeshi against India in ODIs, all three in the Asia Cup.

What a way to bring up his first ton!

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh final: 3 unnoticed...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Five unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best knocks from the group stages 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs. Bangladesh: Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: 6 players to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why India-Bangladesh could be a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND
LIVE
Innings Over
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us