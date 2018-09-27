Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh- India's Probable XI

After 12 league matches, we are down to the final showdown of the Asia Cup 2018 and it is the Indian team that will be taking on Bangladesh in the final match. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. onwards.

India reached to the finals after winning two out of their three matches of the Super Fours and tied their third match against Afghanistan where they rested almost half of their regular members of the Playing XI. Bangladesh, on the other hand, reached here after winning close matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan but lost to India.

Here are the probable playing XI of the Indian team that will be taking the field on the eve of the finals:

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (Openers)

After resting in the previous game, both the openers will be back in the side and are expected to continue with the golden touch that they have so far in the tournament. Rohit Sharma will also be back as the captain of the team.

Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni (wk) (Middle order)

The middle order will continue to have the services of Rayudu, Karthik and Dhoni. The likes of KL Rahul and Manish Pandey might not feature in the side. It will be tough choice to make between Rahul and Karthik but the latter is more likely to feature in the side just because of the starts that he has provided to the team.

Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja (All-Rounder)

Jadhav and Jadeja will be the two spin bowling all-rounders of the team like the previous matches of the Asia Cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav (Bowlers)

Three out of those four bowlers didn't feature in the last game as they were rested and Kuldeep was the only player to play the last game. But the rest of the three players are expected to return to the team to play the big final.