Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh: Player Ratings

India chased down the target with 13.4 overs to spare and Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with a well made 83

In their first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup, India won the toss and opted to field. Bhuvaneshwar and Bumrah were once again outstanding with their line and length and they both reaped rewards for their discipline.

Bhuvi removed Liton Das with a bouncer and then Bumrah got rid of Nazmul Hossain. Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim looked set for a big partnership but the returning Jadeja removed him in his first over.

He struck again in his fourth over as Mithun missed a straighter one and was trapped in front of the stumps. Mushfiqur lost his composure and threw away his wicket while trying to execute a reverse sweep.

At one stage, Bangladesh was reeling at 101/7 but Mehidy Hasan and Mortaza combined for a decent partnership and brought some amount of respectability to Bangladesh’s total. In the end, Bangladesh was bowled out for 173 runs with Jadeja picking up four wickets in his comeback match.

Chasing a below par score, India began their chase slowly but steadily with Dhawan scoring boundaries at regular intervals. Bangladesh bowling attack did not have any sting to it and it was just a bit too easy for the Indian openers.

Finally, Shakib got the wicket of Dhawan with a slow tossed up delivery that struck the pads of the Indian opener.

Then, Rayudu fell after a slow knock and Dhoni was promoted to number 4. MSD looked in fine touch and rarely struggled throughout his innings which is a great sign for India ahead of the big encounter with Pakistan on Sunday.

India chased down the target with 13.4 overs to spare and Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with a well made 83. Here are the player ratings for the match,

India

1. Shikhar Dhawan – 8

Very solid innings from Shikhar and he ensured that the loose balls were put away during his innings.

2. Rohit Sharma – 8.5

Rohit, as usual, made everything look so easy and was once again scored a lot of runs while playing the pull shot.

3. Ambati Rayudu – 6

It was a slow and boring innings from Rayudu but since it was a low scoring match, no damage was done to the Indian chase.

4. MS Dhoni – 8

His feet moved very well throughout the innings and the timing was perfect too. He picked up singles regularly and made the chase look very comfortable.

5. Dinesh Karthik – 6

Applied the finishing touch to the Indian innings.

6. Kedar Jadhav - 6

Did not get a chance to bowl or bat, but picked up a good low diving catch to dismiss Liton Das.

7. Ravindra Jadeja – 9

He was impeccable with his line and length and the batsmen fell one after the other trying to score boundaries to release the pressure.

8. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar – 8.5

Another great outing for Bhuvi with outstanding figures of 10-1-32-3 on a dry Dubai pitch that did not offer much to the pacers.

9. Jasprit Bumrah – 8.5

He was impressive once again and picked up the crucial wicket of Mehidy Hasan who was slowly taking the game away from India.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal – 7

Did not bowl any loose balls but was not at his best today.

11. Kuldeep Yadav – 7

The Bangladeshi batsmen read his variations well and he also had no assistance from the pitch.

