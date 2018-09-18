Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: Three things you might have missed in overs 16-35 of Hong Kong's innings

India are in danger of losing their opening game of Asia Cup 2018

Hong Kong are on the verge of creating the biggest upset of Asia Cup 2018. Chasing 286 for victory, Hong Kong's openers have put on 174 and have put their side in the ideal position as they look to claim the victory that will keep their hopes of staying alive in the tournament.

Captain Anshuman Rath was the first to be dismissed as Kuldeep Yadav got the breakthrough with the score at 174. That is now the highest partnership for Hong Kong in ODIs.

Despite the loss of the skipper, Hong Kong are still in a great position after 35 overs at 174/1. Nizakat Khan is closing in on his maiden ODI century and is batting alongside the country's all-time leading ODI run-getter, Babar Hayat.

Let us take a look at three things you might have missed in overs 16-35 of Hong Kong's innings.

India's wasted review

Irrespective of whether the captain is Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, India's luck with the DRS doesn't seem to change. While the England series was all about plenty of wasted reviews by Kohli, Rohit wasted one that might prove to be costly for India.

It was just before the drinks break and Kuldeep Yadav was the bowler and the batsman was Nizakat Khan. The fifth ball of the 16th over and it was a googly by the chinaman bowler and the Hong Kong opener, although he was batting on fifty, simply had no idea.

It looked as though it was clearly pitching outside leg before there was a huge shout from the bowler. Although the ball deceived Nizakat, who was hit on the back knee, it clearly pitched outside leg but instead of agreeing with the umpire who said not out, Rohit went for the review. In the end, India lost their only review of the game, which might yet prove to be costly.

Nizakat Khan breaks a 20-year-old record

While Nizakat Khan is still waiting for his maiden ODI century, he has already created a world record. The previous record for the highest individual score by an Associate batsman against India in ODIs was Kenya's Maurice Odumbe who scored 83 at Gwalior in 1998.

Nizakat, who is currently batting on 92, now holds the record for the highest ODI score by an Associate batsman against India. Along with that, he along with Anshuman Rath also broke the Hong Kong record for the highest partnership in ODIs. Despite this record, Hong Kong will want him to go on and get his side over the line.

Jadhav has even the umpire smiling

Kedar Jadhav might just be coming back from injury but he has a spot in the starting XI not just because of his ability to clear the fence with the willow at hand but also because of his ability to turn his arm over.

The all-rounder came into bowl in the 20th over and almost got a wicket off his first ball as he pinned Nizakat on the back pad. Fortunately for the opener, he got an inside edge and that saved him. Jadhav's unique round-arm bowling action not only action the batsman by surprise but also the umpire, who had a chuckle and was surprised by the angle of delivery.