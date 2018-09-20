Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: 3 talking points from the match

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
325   //    20 Sep 2018, 13:12 IST

India v
Pakistan has had a woeful record against India in the last five years or so and yesterday’s game was yet another proof of India’s recent dominance

India walloped Pakistan by eight wickets in an extremely one-sided match of Asia Cup 2018 on 19th September. Pakistan was bowled out for 162 and India cruised home with 8 wickets and more than 20 overs to spare.

Pakistan has had a woeful record against India in the last five years or so and yesterday’s game was yet another proof of India’s recent dominance over their neighbors.

UAE has been home to many legendary India-Pakistan matches in the 1980s and 1990s but yesterday’s match went nowhere near the lofty standard set by those. Such lop-sided games are very disappointing for the spectators, as well as every genuine sports-lover, wants to watch matches full of contest.  

For Pakistan, Babar Azam top-scored with 47 and Shoaib Malik contributed 43. Bhubaneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav took 3 wickets apiece for India. However, none of the other Pakistani batsmen could make any significant contribution as they finished with a meager total.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a brilliant half-century while fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with 46. The Pakistani pacers Mohammed Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan and Faheem Ashraf could not pose any trouble to the Indian batsmen. We would now look at the 3 talking points of the match:

#1 Pakistani batting lacked solidity again


Three of the Pakistani batsmen succumbed to the innocuous spin-bowling of Kedar Jadhav and it is not acceptable by any means
Three of the Pakistani batsmen succumbed to the innocuous spin-bowling of Kedar Jadhav and it is not acceptable by any means

Pakistan has not had a genuine world-class batsman since the retirement of the likes of Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Younis Khan and their batting frailties were exposed yet again yesterday.

Azam and Malik added 82 runs for the third wicket after the openers were dismissed cheaply but the Pakistani middle-order collapsed after that partnership was broken. Pakistan lost the rest of their four wickets for 25 runs and faded away from the match.

They were done in by some disciplined Indian bowling. A number of Pakistani batsmen were caught behind the wicket which underlines their lack of footwork and technique.

They also did not use soft hands to take singles more frequently. Rotating strike keeps the scoreboard moving and takes the pressure off the batsmen. There were too many dot ball and soft dismissals in the Pakistani innings.

Their batting was not quite up to the standards of international cricket and resembled that of a club side at times. Three of the Pakistani batsmen succumbed to the innocuous spin-bowling of Kedar Jadhav and it is not acceptable by any means. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mohammad Amir Leisure Reading
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: 3 reasons why Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: 3 players who won the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
RELATED STORY
3 famous wins for Team India against Pakistan in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: 5 unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India and Pakistan can play each other thrice
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 possible reasons why Pakistan can defeat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest India-Pakistan Combined XI 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6
AFG 150/6 (38.2 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Bangladesh
IND VS BAN preview
Super Four Match 2 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us