Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: 3 reasons why Pakistan lost

Debjyoti Bhakta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 336 // 20 Sep 2018, 01:55 IST

The 5th match of Asia Cup 2018 was the high-profile clash between India and Pakistan, which is known as Asia's biggest rivalry. India lost the toss and Pakistan chose to bat first.

India had a great day with the ball as they bowled out Pakistan for just 162 in 43.1 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav were among the key performers for India as they picked up three wickets each.

The Indian batsmen on their part put up an impressive performance as they chased the total in 29 overs, winning the match by eight wickets.

Let us have a look at three big reasons why Pakistan lost the encounter.

#1 Complete and clinical bowling performance from India

India are fortunate to have the wrist spin of Kuldeep and Chahal, the pace of Bumrah, the swing of Bhuvneshwar and the off-spin of Kedar Jadhav in their bowling attack. All of them were impressive today.

Part-timer Kedar Jadhav picked up the vital wickets of Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan. Bhuvi meanwhile was able to dismiss the openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, as well as Hasan Ali, thus winning the Man of the Match award.

Bumrah dismissed the destructive Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan, while Kuldeep was successful in getting rid of the solid Babar Azam.

