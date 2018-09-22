Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Fantasy tips and tricks

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

India crushed Pakistan by eight wickets in their earlier encounter of Asia Cup 2018

India and Pakistan are set to face each other for the second time in this Asia cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai. In their previous encounter, India completely outclassed Pakistan in a one-sided match as the former won it easily by eight wickets with 126 balls remaining.

Both teams are coming after wins in their previous encounters as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets while Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by three wickets last night. But as every India-Pakistan match is different from one another so, it will be exciting to see how these two teams will come up in a freshly contested match.

For their match on Sunday, here are some tips and tricks for selecting a Fantasy side for this match:

Wicket-Keeper:

In the wicket-keeping battle between MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former will be chosen in the team without any problem with respect to both the departments, batting and wicket-keeping.

Batsmen:

Both the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have done well in almost every match and are expected to continue with their form in this game as well.

Pakistan's opener Imam-ul-Haq found his form back in his last game with his knock of 80 runs. Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam found his touch with the bat again during the game against Afghanistan, so, he will be another batsman in that list.

All-Rounders:

After the last matches of both the teams, Ravindra Jadeja and Shoaib Malik make a direct entry in the XI without second thoughts. India's Kedar Jadhav is another player who has impressed as an all-rounder in this tournament, which earns him a spot.

Bowlers:

Either of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah along with one of the spin twins of India, Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra can have their names in the bowlers' list. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who impressed in the last game after a chance was given to him in place of Mohammad Amir, will be the bowler from Pakistan.

Fantasy XI:

Wicket-Keeper- MS Dhoni (India)

Batsmen- Rohit Sharma (India), Shikhar Dhawan (India), Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Babar Azam (Pakistan)

All-Rounders- Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Kedar Jadhav (India)

Bowlers- Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Jasprit Bumrah (India), Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal (india), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)