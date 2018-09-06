Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018 Indian Squad: A SWOT Analysis

Manya Pilani
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
498   //    06 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST

The Asia Cup 2018 is scheduled to start from 15th September in the UAE. A 16-member Indian squad for the same was announced by the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy since skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tournament as a result of heavy workload and a shoulder injury troubling him throughout the England tour.

The squad marks the return on Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The selectors have also recalled Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav for the tournament while Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul who were all a part of the Indian ODI setup in England miss out.

Here, we analyse the Indian squad stating their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats ahead of the tournament :

Strengths:

India v South Africa - ICC Champions Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah's death bowling might make or break India's Asia Cup chances

It is no secret that Indian cricket has seen a bowling revelation in the past couple of years and with India sporting a full strength bowling squad once again, the expectations will be understandably high.

India's premier bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar marks a return to the team after a period of rehabilitation having suffered a lower-back injury in the England tour. He made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket after picking up 3/33 in India A's win over South Africa A.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in incredible form with the ball having claimed 11 wickets in 2 Tests vs England. Hardik Pandya is the automatic third choice seamer with his all-round skills and one can expect him to aid Kumar and Bumrah in most matches as the third pacer should India decide to play a 3-2 combination. Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur make up the rest of the fast bowling lot.

India's spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have shown their mettle with the white ball and are expected to be a handful on the dusty UAE pitches. India also have the left-arm spin of Axar Patel to fall back to.

India's bowling attack brims with immense variety and form on paper and the onus will be on the boys to deliver.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Manya Pilani
CONTRIBUTOR
BCCI announce squad for Asia Cup 2018 
RELATED STORY
India probable squad for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Asia...
RELATED STORY
India squad for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as BCCI announce Asia Cup squad sans Virat...
RELATED STORY
BCCI to announce Indian Squad for Asia Cup  2018 on...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
5 players who missed out from India's Asia Cup 2018 squad
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who can earn a call-up to Asia Cup squad
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players expected to shine in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us