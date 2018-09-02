Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: India's Ideal XI for Pakistan Encounter

Mohsin Kamal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
02 Sep 2018

Enter caption

As the BCCI released India's squad for upcoming Asia Cup, everyone is looking forward to witnessing the mega encounter between the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan.

The 2018 edition of Asia Cup is scheduled to begin from 15th September at UAE. A total of six teams who have been arranged in two groups will battle for the title.

Both India and Pakitan have been placed in Group 'B' and they will face each other at Dubai International Stadium on 19th September.

Fans across the borders are excited to see the arch-rivals play in Asia Cup, so are the cricket enthusiasts of the whole World.

The playing XI always remains an interesting matter for both players as well as the fans. In this piece, we tried to find who could be the ideal eleven for India for this important match:


TOP ORDER

<p>

Since the skipper, Virat Kohli has been playing non-stop cricket, selectors decided to rest him for the tournament, giving Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma the opportunity to lead the side in the mega event.

He, along with southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, will open the innings for India. The two have had a decent record in ODIs and have been opening for India for a long time now.

In Kohli's absence, KL Rahul will manage the all-important number three spot. Kl has batted at number three for India in Tests, so he is the best choice to go with.

Mohsin Kamal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
