Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Lessons for Team India from the tie against Afghanistan

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
514   //    26 Sep 2018, 10:55 IST

Lot of scope for Team India to improve before the finals
Lot
of scope for Team India to improve before the finals

The super four match between India and Afghanistan ended in a tie in the penultimate ball of the match. Hats off to Mohammad Shahzad who played the innings of his life.  India would have definitely loved to enter the finals with a win against the ever-improving Afghanistan team but the tie was the best possible result for both the teams in the context of the closely fought game and going forward in the future.

For Afghanistan, it was a perfect result and as good as winning against India. They must be happy that they could close down in another close encounter without any heartbreak. It was a moral victory for Afghanistan. More than winning the match, they have won the hearts of millions of cricket fans all over the world with their performance in this edition of the Asia Cup. Now they can go home with their heads held high. This Afghan team resembles the Sri Lankan team of the early 80s. 

For India, a defeat against minnows Afghanistan would have been humiliating and hard to swallow. It would have shattered their confidence ahead of the final. Going into the match with fringe players would not have been an excuse for losing to Afghanistan. It would have been a heartbreak for MS Dhoni, who was captaining the team for one last time, had India lost the match in his 200th match as captain of India.

On the other hand, the tied result is a bit of a wake-up call for India before the big finals. Had they won this match, it would have masked so many weaknesses of the team. The Indians can learn a thing or two from the tied result which would stand them in good stead in the finals.

Instead of voicing their opinion against some unlucky dismissals in their match against Afghanistan, the Indians should try to learn from their mistakes. They would be better off if they concentrate on what exactly went wrong against Afghanistan. This article is about the lessons the Indians should learn from their near defeat against Afghanistan.

#1 Never underestimate the opponents


It was an unbelievable innings from Mohammad Shahzad
It was an unbelievable inning from Mohammad Shahzad

The first and foremost lesson the Indians should learn is never underestimating the opponents. In limited overs cricket, one individual peice brilliance, like the one from Shahzad, could change the fortune of the weaker team quite dramatically. The Indians should acknowledge the fact that there are some match winners in the other team too who could take the game away from them in the blink of an eye.

We saw that happen in the Champions Trophy final when Fakhar Zaman played a blinder for Pakistan. In the match against Afghanistan, it was the turn of Mohammad Shahzad to go on the rampage at the most unexpected time. The Indians should expect such individual brilliance and should have a strategy in place to tackle such tough situations. They should not be caught unaware.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
Asia Cup: 5 Unnoticed things from the India-Afghanistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: 4 changes India can make against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 bench players whom India might consider...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Team India's experimental playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 changes India should make against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India and Afghanistan match ends in a...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best knocks from the group stages 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: World reacts as the match between India...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4s: 3 Afghanistan players who can...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us