Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018 Match 2 : Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
195   //    14 Sep 2018, 19:21 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd T20
Sarfraz will be keen to add another title to his already glittering cap

It has been a roller coaster year for Hong Kong cricket. They endured heartbreak by losing ODI status at the start of the year during the World Cup qualifiers but bounced back with a sparkling effort to clinch the only spot for the Asia Cup 2018. Now they are ready to face Pakistan in the second fixture of Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 16. Both teams have played two ODI's against each other with Pakistan comprehensively leading the scoreline 2-0.

In their most recent clash back in 2008 Asia Cup, Pakistan scored 288/9 in their 50 overs after electing to bat first. They then wrapped up Hong Kong for just 133 in the 38th over to win the match by a whopping 155 runs.

Pakistan

Enter caption I
Pakistan will be eyeing this game as an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the conditions

Pakistan, unsurprisingly, are the obvious favourites to win this Asia Cup fixture and they will be eying this game as an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the conditions and gain momentum before taking on India. Sarfraz's side are coming into this tournament on the back of a 5-0 ODI series win against Zimbabwe and will aim to replicate it during the Asia Cup as well.

Batting: Fakhar Zaman is coming off a fantastic ODI series in Zimbabwe where he finished as the leading run-getter with 515 runs and is going to be the key man for his side. While Babar Azam averaged an impressive 184 in that series and is expected to score some runs up front.

Shoaib Malik is the most experienced batsman in this line-up and he is also among the leading run scorers in ODIs with 7,015 runs. Except these three, the team will also bank on the likes of skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq. Together, they form a formidable batting line-up and are expected to cause problems for the Hong Kong inexperienced bowling unit.

Bowling: Faheem Ashraf bagged the most wickets against Zimbabwe - 9 in 4 matches. While Hasan Ali has 68 wickets in 33 ODIs and he could trouble Hong Kong early on with the new ball. Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan are the other big threats in Pakistan's bowling attack and are expected to cause problems for Hong Kong.

Expected Playing XI : Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

Hong Kong

Enter caption I
Hong Kong will be coming into this match hoping that they can cause an upset

Hong Kong roared loudly in the Asia Cup Qualifier and winning the tournament would have given them a lot of confidence. They will now be coming into this match with high hopes and a belief that they can cause an upset. However, facing Pakistan would be a completely different challenge for them.

Batting: Hong Kong batting will rely mainly on Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan. Babar has scored the most runs for the team in ODIs (759 runs in 20 matches and has eight fifties to his name). Anshuman was their best batsman in the recent Asia Cup Qualifier in Malaysia with 209 runs and the skipper will be expected to lead from the front. Nizakat has the best ODI strike rate for Hong Kong. All three will look to take Hong Kong off to a brisk start.

Bowling: When it comes to bowling, the skipper will turn to the likes of Nadeem Ahmed, Ehsan Khan and Tanwir Afzal to apply pressure on the Pakistani batsmen. Left-arm spinner Nadeem is the team's leading wicket-taker in ODIs and he was their most successful bowler in the Asia Cup Qualifier with 14 wickets in 6 matches. Ehsan and Tanwir too did a good job in that tournament.

Expected Playing XI: Anshuman Rath (C), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie, Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed and Nizakat Khan.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Hong Kong Cricket Shoaib Malik Sarfraz Ahmed Dubai International Stadium
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong joins India and Pakistan in Group A
RELATED STORY
Expected Indian Line-up for Asia Cup match against Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Hong Kong players from Asia Cup Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Down the Memory Lane: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2008
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Will Hong Kong get temporary ODI status?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup qualifiers 2018: Hong Kong beat UAE by 2 wickets...
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong Matches to have ODI status during Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup Qualifiers 2018: Hong Kong's journey to the trophy
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments of the Asia Cup Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
"We had a point to prove," says Hong Kong skipper...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us