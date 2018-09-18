Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni gears up for Pakistan challenge

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
212   //    18 Sep 2018, 16:55 IST

<p>

4000 kilometres away from Karachi, where he played his first Asia Cup game (and scored a century against Hong Kong) ten years ago, MS Dhoni is back to sharpening his batting skills for another edition of the biennial tournament, this time in the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian team is without the rested Virat Kohli, and while Rohit Sharma is the designated captain, Dhoni's role as the senior statesman cannot be undermined. In the absence of coach Ravi Shastri, who landed late in Dubai, Dhoni was at the helm of affairs recently, heading Team India's net session at the ICC Academy.

And now, Dhoni the batsman has been fine-tuning his skills ahead of the all-important clash against Pakistan.

In a video posted by the BCCI, the wicket-keeper batsman was seen practising the pull stroke, most likely to combat the Pakistani pacers.

Dhoni was seen playing rising deliveries off both the front and back foot, even charging down the track to short deliveries and hitting them to the leg side.

While Dhoni has been criticized for his waning 'finisher' skills in the last couple of years, the 37-year-old still averages more than 45 in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup has been India's fourth-highest run-getter since then.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, under whom Dhoni made his debut, in a column for Gulf News, said that the Asia Cup provides the wicketkeeper with the platform to fire again as a batsman.

"It will be an important series for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It seemed he lost his way in the ODIs in England and it will be important for him to show the selectors that he still has it in him to keep the scoreboard moving at a good pace. There’s been a lot of talk about him getting stuck in ODI cricket and it will be important for him to reignite his hitting skills," he was quoted as saying.

India's first game of the tournament is against Hong Kong in Dubai.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Where should MS Dhoni bat in the Asia Cup 2018?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Best of India-Pakistan clashes in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Unique ODI records held by MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's projected eleven against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 highest run-scorer in Asia Cup history
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's ideal Playing XI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Top 4 finishers in the Asia cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 133/0 (27.0 ov)
LIVE
Hong Kong need 153 runs to win from 23.0 overs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us