Asia Cup 2018: Mystery Pakistan bowler India must tackle to win the match

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Feature
886   //    18 Sep 2018, 13:58 IST

Pakistan celebrating a wicket in the match against Hong Kong
Pakistan celebrating a wicket in the match against Hong Kong

As one of the most awaited matches of the 2018 cricket calendar is hours away, cricket enthusiasts are grappling with their views over who could overpower whom. The players too are sweating it out to make sure they give it all in the India-Pakistan mega encounter.

The matches of the arch-rivals excite people from every circle of the life and they are all set to see them clash for one more time at the Dubai International Stadium, which is already lit up to witness the clash.

Both the teams are filled up with stars and some new faces as well. Most of them have already played with each other, though a few are firsts for the match, where not only the game of cricket but emotions too get on the line.

The neighbours who don't only share borders but a lot of similarities as well, will lock horns for the twelfth time in Asia Cup, tomorrow.

Apart from the rivalry, the clash between the two attracts more excitement as one team is filled with the world-class batsmen while the other with bowlers.

However, India would surely miss their regular skipper, Virat Kohli who has been rested for the tourney and that might add as a plus point for the Men-in-Green. However, excluding Kohli, India still has a balanced squad with a very good batting line-up.

We all know how lethal Pakistan's bowling attack is, though adding more to it is a mystery bowler who India haven't played yet and he is doing well with the ball.

Who is the mystery bowler?

Pakistan's Asia Cup squad comprises of five mainstream fast bowlers, among which four are left-arm seamers.

Three of them have already played against India and are known to Indian batsmen while among the other two, one is yet to make his ODI debut and the other is there for some time.

Usman Khan, Pakistan's recent seam sensation who was the hero for them during the first match against Hong Kong finished with the figures of 7.3-1.19.3 and was the pick of the bowlers, making him win the man-of-the-match award.

Usman Khan
Usman Khan

The 24-year-old has appeared for Pakistan in 7 ODIs and picked 18 wickets at an excellent average of 10.55 under the economy of 4.22 with the best figures of 5/34.

The left-arm pacer gets the ball to move both ways at a good pace. He might be hard for Indian batsmen to pick as they haven't played him before.

India must come up with some plans to counter him, in order to keep him from creating damages, which in return will help them win the match.








Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Junaid Khan Mohammad Amir Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
