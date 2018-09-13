Asia Cup 2018: One player to watch out for from each team

Tamim Iqbal is a name that needs no introduction among cricketing circles.

The Asia Cup is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting tournaments on the cricketing calendar. Played every two years, this tournament brings Asia's best teams fighting for top honors. Played for the first time in 1984, the tournament comes back to where it all started 34 years ago - in the UAE.

With three rounds, the best team would win the tournament. But one or two individual performances could make all the difference - as proved by Sanath Jayasuriya in 2004, or by Ajantha Mendis in 2008. Let us have a look at the players who are most likely to make the difference this time around.

Hong Kong - Aizaz Khan

Aizaz Khan led Hong Kong's attack with the ball, winning them the Asia Cup Qualifier with 10 wickets.

Aizaz Mohammad Khan, the 25-year old bowling all-rounder from Hong Kong, will try to make sure his team isn't there just to fill the numbers. Aizaz picked up ten wickets during the Asia Cup Qualifier tournament earlier this month, including a five-wicket haul against UAE in the final.

Aizaz is also a decent middle order batsman and can strike the ball long when needed. With 40 internationals already under his belt, the all rounder, whose smile reminds you of South African bowling great Morne Morkel, will certainly leave his mark on the tournament.

Afghanistan - Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad approach reminds you of Romesh Kaluwithrana and Sanath Jayasuriya during the 90's

If you know anything about Afghanistan cricket, you must have heard about Mohammad Shahzad. The wicket-keeper batsman opens the batting for his country and can change the course of the game in a matter of overs. He played a crucial match-winning 54 in the virtual knockout against Ireland for a World Cup berth in March, and 84 in the final of the World Cup Qualifier against West Indies - winning man-of-the-match awards in both.

Mohammad Shahzad announced himself on the world stage with a match-winning century in just his third ODI in 2010 in Sharjah, not too far away from this tournament's venue. His 214 not out while successfully chasing a target of 494 during the Intercontinental Cup match against Canada in 2010 spoke volumes of his big-match effect. If temperament is a factor, Shahzad would succeed and make sure his team causes at least a hiccup or two.

