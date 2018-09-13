Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: One player to watch out for from each team

Kartikeya Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    13 Sep 2018, 22:24 IST

England v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
Tamim Iqbal is a name that needs no introduction among cricketing circles.

The Asia Cup is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting tournaments on the cricketing calendar. Played every two years, this tournament brings Asia's best teams fighting for top honors. Played for the first time in 1984, the tournament comes back to where it all started 34 years ago - in the UAE.

With three rounds, the best team would win the tournament. But one or two individual performances could make all the difference - as proved by Sanath Jayasuriya in 2004, or by Ajantha Mendis in 2008. Let us have a look at the players who are most likely to make the difference this time around.

Hong Kong - Aizaz Khan

Hong Kong Headshots - ICC U19 Cricket World Cup
Aizaz Khan led Hong Kong's attack with the ball, winning them the Asia Cup Qualifier with 10 wickets.

Aizaz Mohammad Khan, the 25-year old bowling all-rounder from Hong Kong, will try to make sure his team isn't there just to fill the numbers. Aizaz picked up ten wickets during the Asia Cup Qualifier tournament earlier this month, including a five-wicket haul against UAE in the final.

Aizaz is also a decent middle order batsman and can strike the ball long when needed. With 40 internationals already under his belt, the all rounder, whose smile reminds you of South African bowling great Morne Morkel, will certainly leave his mark on the tournament.

Afghanistan - Mohammad Shahzad

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  South Africa v Afghanistan
Mohammad Shahzad approach reminds you of Romesh Kaluwithrana and Sanath Jayasuriya during the 90's

If you know anything about Afghanistan cricket, you must have heard about Mohammad Shahzad. The wicket-keeper batsman opens the batting for his country and can change the course of the game in a matter of overs. He played a crucial match-winning 54 in the virtual knockout against Ireland for a World Cup berth in March, and 84 in the final of the World Cup Qualifier against West Indies - winning man-of-the-match awards in both.

Mohammad Shahzad announced himself on the world stage with a match-winning century in just his third ODI in 2010 in Sharjah, not too far away from this tournament's venue. His 214 not out while successfully chasing a target of 494 during the Intercontinental Cup match against Canada in 2010 spoke volumes of his big-match effect. If temperament is a factor, Shahzad would succeed and make sure his team causes at least a hiccup or two.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Shahzad
Kartikeya Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A sport lover, a music enthusiast and an environmentalist. I have played and followed all games I write on, for over twenty years. I would love to have your feedback on my insights.
Asia Cup 2018: The Key Player For Each Team
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers to watch out for in the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Exciting openers to watch out for in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
5 surprising records from Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us