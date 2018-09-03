Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim fails YoYo test

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 7.13K // 03 Sep 2018, 22:48 IST

The all-rounder will get another chance to clear the YoYo test before the Asia Cup squad is announced

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has failed the YoYo test while teammates Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik cleared the test. Pakistan are yet to announce their squad for the Asia Cup but the all-rounder will get another chance to clear the test before the announcement of the squad.

Fitness has been one of the key criteria for Pakistan under the stewardship of Mickey Arthur and a mark of 17.4 has been set as the minimum in the YoYo test. 17 of the 18 Pakistan players who are in the training camp at Lahore underwent fitness tests and cleared the YoYo test but Imad Wasim fell agonizingly short as he managed just 17.2. But he will get another opportunity to clear the test on Tuesday.

Among the others who cleared the test was Hasan Ali, whose score of 20 is even better than Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is widely considered to be among the fittest players in the game right now. Several Pakistan players cleared the mark of 17.4 quite comfortably and although the number is lower than it is for the likes of England and New Zealand, it is considerably higher than the 16.1 for India.

The 29-year-old took part in the Caribbean Premier League 2018 for the Jamaica Tallawahs, where he picked up six wickets in seven matches with an economy rate of 6.74. With less than two weeks to go before the start of the Asia Cup, the all-rounder will be looking to clear the test and make his way into the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup.

UAE will host the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, which was initially scheduled to be hosted by India. The event gets underway on September 15 while Pakistan's first game of the tournament will be on September 16 at Dubai against the winner of the Asia Cup qualifiers.