Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim fails YoYo test

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
7.13K   //    03 Sep 2018, 22:48 IST

Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
The all-rounder will get another chance to clear the YoYo test before the Asia Cup squad is announced

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has failed the YoYo test while teammates Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik cleared the test. Pakistan are yet to announce their squad for the Asia Cup but the all-rounder will get another chance to clear the test before the announcement of the squad.

Fitness has been one of the key criteria for Pakistan under the stewardship of Mickey Arthur and a mark of 17.4 has been set as the minimum in the YoYo test. 17 of the 18 Pakistan players who are in the training camp at Lahore underwent fitness tests and cleared the YoYo test but Imad Wasim fell agonizingly short as he managed just 17.2. But he will get another opportunity to clear the test on Tuesday.

Among the others who cleared the test was Hasan Ali, whose score of 20 is even better than Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is widely considered to be among the fittest players in the game right now. Several Pakistan players cleared the mark of 17.4 quite comfortably and although the number is lower than it is for the likes of England and New Zealand, it is considerably higher than the 16.1 for India.

The 29-year-old took part in the Caribbean Premier League 2018 for the Jamaica Tallawahs, where he picked up six wickets in seven matches with an economy rate of 6.74. With less than two weeks to go before the start of the Asia Cup, the all-rounder will be looking to clear the test and make his way into the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup.

UAE will host the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, which was initially scheduled to be hosted by India. The event gets underway on September 15 while Pakistan's first game of the tournament will be on September 16 at Dubai against the winner of the Asia Cup qualifiers.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Imad Wasim Hasan Ali Leisure Reading
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's Probable XI For Asia Cup Clash Against India
RELATED STORY
Why winning Asia cup will not be a cakewalk for India?
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Virat Kohli will play Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us