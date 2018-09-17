Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview

Asad Ali
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
325   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:23 IST

India and Pakistan are set to renew their traditional rivalry as they face each other in the Asia Cup 2018 group stage match on Wednesday in the UAE. The last time the two sides met was the final clash of Champions Trophy 2017 in England.

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will lead the defending champions in the absence of Virat Kohli. Ahead of the bitter rivalry, which is set to take place on September 19, let us take a look at important statistics, head-to-head and past battles between the neighbours:

#1 Out of the 12 times India and Pakistan met in the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue have won six times, the Green Army were victorious five times with one being declared No Result.

#2 India are the most successful side participating in the Asia Cup, having won the title a total of six times. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won twice.

#3 Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter at 459 runs including two centuries and an average of 45.90 in the 12 India vs Pakistan clashes in the last decade. He has, however, been rested for the Asia Cup tournament.

#4 Mohammed Hafeez is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan with 437 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.62. He will also be giving the tournament a miss.

#5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returns from a back-injury, has the best bowling record against Pakistan at Asia Cup, having claimed a total of 11 wickets in seven clashes. He is closely followed by Ishant Sharma, who is also at 11 wickets in equal number of matches.

#6 Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan with an impressive 20 wickets from nine matches. He has now retired from cricket.

India vs Pakistan, Head-to-head:

Enter captioINten

Intense rivalry

1984 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 54 runs.

1988 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets.

1995 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 97 runs.

1997 Asia Cup: Match abandoned due to rain.

2000 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 44 runs.

2004 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 59 runs.

2008 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in group stage before Pakistan defeated India in the Super Four stage.

2010 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets.

2012 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.

2014 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket.

2016 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Rohit Sharma Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Asad Ali
CONTRIBUTOR
