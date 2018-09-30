Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 6 Players who sealed their spot in World Cup 2019

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
159   //    30 Sep 2018, 14:20 IST

The 2018 edition of Asia Cup will go as one of the best of all time where Bangladesh almost gave a scare to the defending champions India in the finals, but the result went the other way on the last ball of the match as India won the title for the seventh time with just three wickets remaining in hand.

Firstly, Bangladesh pipped out Pakistan in a virtual semi-final match to set the summit clash with India, when everyone was expecting an India-Pakistan finale. This tournament was lit up by the rise of Afghanistan Cricket Team as a limited overs side where they shook everybody and defeated Asian giants Sri Lanka in the group stage match and tied Super Four match against India.

Some of the players also made their comebacks to their respective national sides and went on to give good performances, and now they look assured of playing in the upcoming edition of World Cup in 2019. The players who look all set of turning up in England are mentioned below.

#1 Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Lasith Malinga

Sri Lankan veteran limited overs fast bowler Lasith Malinga was missing from the national side for quite some time before the Asia Cup due to some fitness and injuries issues. But he made his comeback in the game against Bangladesh where he took a fifer and looked in fine touch as earlier.

He looks adequately fit to play one more year which means that he is set to play the World Cup and it will be a treat for all his fans to watch him play in England.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Lasith Malinga Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why India will crush Pakistan again
RELATED STORY
Best XI of Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Players who will be playing their last Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who might be rested for Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
5 oldest players who are part of the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest India-Pakistan Combined XI 
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who May Retire From Cricket After Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us