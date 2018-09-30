Asia Cup 2018: 6 Players who sealed their spot in World Cup 2019

Sachin Arora

The 2018 edition of Asia Cup will go as one of the best of all time where Bangladesh almost gave a scare to the defending champions India in the finals, but the result went the other way on the last ball of the match as India won the title for the seventh time with just three wickets remaining in hand.

Firstly, Bangladesh pipped out Pakistan in a virtual semi-final match to set the summit clash with India, when everyone was expecting an India-Pakistan finale. This tournament was lit up by the rise of Afghanistan Cricket Team as a limited overs side where they shook everybody and defeated Asian giants Sri Lanka in the group stage match and tied Super Four match against India.

Some of the players also made their comebacks to their respective national sides and went on to give good performances, and now they look assured of playing in the upcoming edition of World Cup in 2019. The players who look all set of turning up in England are mentioned below.

#1 Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Lasith Malinga

Sri Lankan veteran limited overs fast bowler Lasith Malinga was missing from the national side for quite some time before the Asia Cup due to some fitness and injuries issues. But he made his comeback in the game against Bangladesh where he took a fifer and looked in fine touch as earlier.

He looks adequately fit to play one more year which means that he is set to play the World Cup and it will be a treat for all his fans to watch him play in England.

