Asia Cup 2018: Pre-tournament XI of best players in the competition

vinay bohra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 462 // 16 Sep 2018, 07:51 IST

The captains of the participating teams

The best cricketing nations in Asia have landed in the UAE to lock horns and prove their mettle. India will look to defend their title whereas adjoining neighbours, Pakistan (Champions Trophy 2017 Champions), Bangladesh (runners-up of Asia Cup 2016), Sri Lanka (the stubborns), Afghanistan (the underdogs) and the qualifiers Hong Kong are all set to give a stiff competition to the reigning champions.

So here we present you a lineup of the best XI players before the commencement of the tournament.

Top order

#1 Rohit Sharma

The Hitman who is also the commander of team India in the absence of the current captain Virat Kohli is the player to watch out for. The only player in the universe to score 3 double centuries is also ranked number 4 on the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen.

When on the song, it’s almost impossible to stop him and can be one of the most destructive batsmen.

#2 Fakhar Zaman

The Karachi boy who came into limelight after scoring a huge hundred in 2017 Champions Trophy Final and made India swallow bitter fruits of defeat, is opening in our XI. By reaching the milestone of 1000 runs in just 18 innings with a double hundred and three centuries, it is almost mandatory to keep an eye on him as he can prove to be very deadly against the bowlers.

#3 Babar Azam

The new furore of Pakistani cricket has created a huge buzz in the cricket fraternity by his eminent and consistent performance for his side. Currently, he is ranked No. 2 in the ODI rankings with a marvellous average of 54.81. The man is constantly proving his worth to the team and is a guy to look forward in the tournament. He can well prove to be the linchpin of his side and steer Pakistan to victory single-handedly on his day.

