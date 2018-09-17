Asia Cup 2018: What To Expect From Each Team?

Haineel Shah FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 283 // 17 Sep 2018, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Asia Cup is a mini world cup with as many as 6 International teams competing against each other for the coveted Trophy. Since the time it has started, the tournament has ensured some nail-biting matches and individual performances. Asia Cup also brings together the most loved and popular rivals of cricket-India and Pakistan together making it a blockbuster tournament.

In the recent ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, it was proven that anything can happen in the tournament with minnows having the right balance to shock the major teams. The way Mushfiqur Rahim led from the front with his attacking ton just shows the amount of confidence and zeal with which Bangladesh team has stepped in the tournament. Also the manner in which Pakistan defeated Hong Kong was a testimony on how good their bowling line up is.

Hence, let us assess each team and what to expect from them in this tournament.

#1 India

Will team India miss the captaincy?

With their run machine Virat Kohli on rest, Rohit Sharma will be leading the National team for the first time. What’s more? Rohit has a very well balanced team with the right blend of experience and youth. With the inclusions of MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayadu in the middle order, India has the strongest middle order while Dinesh Karthil as keeper will also prove quite handy.

The bowling front also looks good with spinners like Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal always proving to be match winners in the shorter format of the game. Also new entrant Khaleel Ahmed has a bowling action like Mitchell Starc and generates 140+ with the ball making him a bowler to look out for.

The trio of Bhuveneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya with the ball makes for a one potent pace attack. Additionally, Pandya’s batting lends that oomph into the team as he can be dangerous with the bat if he gets going.

The only concern is the top order with Shikhar Dhawan being out of form throughout the England tour. Lokesh Rahul also struggled against the quality pace bowlers in England. Coming to Rohit Sharma, the skipper has an excellent record as an opener but has a tendency to struggle in the opening spells against left arm pacers.

Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Amir- two Asian bowlers of the same breed can make his life miserable early on. India on paper looks the most powerful side with only a minor dent in the top order department. Hence, let’s see how India fares up at the end of the tournament.

1 / 5 NEXT