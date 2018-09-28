Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Ranking the Top 5 teams in the tournament

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
455   //    28 Sep 2018, 07:29 IST

<p>
It was truly an exciting tournament

The Asia Cup is all set to complete its 14th edition with only one match left. While the prominent teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka entered the tournament directly, the associate nations had a qualifier round to claim one spot left in the main stage which was bagged by Hong Kong.

When the most expected clashes like India-Pakistan ended up as a one-sided affair, the 'so-called' minnows like Afghanistan and Hong Kong made a strong statement in the tournament.

Sri Lanka who are currently undergoing a transition phase post-retirement of veterans like Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara had a forgettable series as they were knocked out in the group stage itself.

On the other hand, Afghanistan made a huge impact as they defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their group stage which was the result of much commendable and clinical performance by the team.

As One-sided affairs and Seat edge thriller had a fair share so far with one game left to go in the tournament, we rank the top 5 teams of this Asia Cup based on their performance.

#5 Hong Kong

<p>
Hong Kong almost gave India a scare in the group stages

After edging past the Hosts UAE in the finals of qualifiers, Hong Kong was placed in a group along with India and Pakistan.

Hong Kong was bundled out for mere 117 in their first match against Pakistan and Pakistan won it comprehensively. Unlike their previous encounter, Hong Kong showed some spirit in their next match against India.

Chasing an above par score of 286 against India, none expected them to give a fight against the Indian bowling line up.

The 174-run opening between Nizakat Khan and Captain Anshuman Rath raised many eyebrows.

They were determined in their approach which was planned as well. India had to break a lot of sweat in that match to win which was expected to be a mere one-sided clash between the teams.

Although they couldn't make it to the Super four stage, the cricketing circle will remember them for giving India a run for the money.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Afghanistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Rashid Khan
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 run-getters before the final
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
