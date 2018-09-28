Asia Cup 2018: Ranking the Top 5 teams in the tournament

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 455 // 28 Sep 2018, 07:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was truly an exciting tournament

The Asia Cup is all set to complete its 14th edition with only one match left. While the prominent teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka entered the tournament directly, the associate nations had a qualifier round to claim one spot left in the main stage which was bagged by Hong Kong.

When the most expected clashes like India-Pakistan ended up as a one-sided affair, the 'so-called' minnows like Afghanistan and Hong Kong made a strong statement in the tournament.

Sri Lanka who are currently undergoing a transition phase post-retirement of veterans like Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara had a forgettable series as they were knocked out in the group stage itself.

On the other hand, Afghanistan made a huge impact as they defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their group stage which was the result of much commendable and clinical performance by the team.

As One-sided affairs and Seat edge thriller had a fair share so far with one game left to go in the tournament, we rank the top 5 teams of this Asia Cup based on their performance.

#5 Hong Kong

Hong Kong almost gave India a scare in the group stages

After edging past the Hosts UAE in the finals of qualifiers, Hong Kong was placed in a group along with India and Pakistan.

Hong Kong was bundled out for mere 117 in their first match against Pakistan and Pakistan won it comprehensively. Unlike their previous encounter, Hong Kong showed some spirit in their next match against India.

Chasing an above par score of 286 against India, none expected them to give a fight against the Indian bowling line up.

The 174-run opening between Nizakat Khan and Captain Anshuman Rath raised many eyebrows.

They were determined in their approach which was planned as well. India had to break a lot of sweat in that match to win which was expected to be a mere one-sided clash between the teams.

Although they couldn't make it to the Super four stage, the cricketing circle will remember them for giving India a run for the money.

1 / 5 NEXT