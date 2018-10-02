Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Rating the six teams on a scale of 1-10

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
883   //    02 Oct 2018, 17:23 IST

The Captains with the Asia Cup
The Captains with the Asia Cup

In the Asia Cup 2018, six teams took part. Out of the 6 teams, Team India emerged victorious. On a scale of 1 to 10, here is the rating of the performances of the six teams who participated in the Asia Cup 2018.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka had a disastrous Asia Cup campaign
Sri Lanka had a disastrous Asia Cup campaign

Sri Lanka had a disastrous Asia Cup. They started the first match on a good note when Lasith Malinga took two wickets in the very first over of the tournament. That was followed by the injury to Tamim Iqbal. Everything was going Sri Lanka’s way and they seemed to be in total control.

But, that innings from Mushfiqur Rahim took the wind out of Sri Lanka’s sails. The bravery shown by Tamim Iqbal inspired the Bangladesh bowlers to a different level. The Bangladesh bowlers bundled out the Sri Lankans for 124 runs. Sri Lanka lost the match by 137 runs.

In their second group match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka would have loved to win the toss and bat first. But it was Afghanistan who batted first and scored 249. That score seemed to be far too much for Sri Lanka as they crashed out for 158.

 Sri Lanka had the shortest existence in this Asia Cup as they were knocked out on the third day of the tournament. The absence of Dinesh Chandimal didn’t help their cause.

For their poor performance in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka get 3 on a scale of 10.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong enhanced their future prospects
Hong Kong enhanced their future prospects (Image credits: ACC)

Hong Kong were given ICC recognition for the Asia Cup alone. But, they didn’t do any harm to their future prospects by performing reasonably well in the Asia Cup.

Hong Kong’s first match against Pakistan went as per prediction when they lost to Pakistan by eight wickets.

It was in their second match against India, Hong Kong showed their mettle. They made India sweat for their win. Chasing a target of 286 for a win, Honk Kong were comfortably placed at 174 for no loss in 34 overs. There were some anxious faces among the Indian players and the fans. But once the opening partnership was broken, Hong Kong didn’t have the experience in the middle-order to pull off an upset. India won by a narrow margin of 26 runs.

The Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan (92) and Anshuman Rath (73) displayed to the world what they were capable of doing. With more matches under their belt, Hong Kong could become the next Afghanistan.

For their improved performance against India, Hong Kong deserve 5 out of 10. 


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
Top 5 Moments from the 2018 Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asian XI as per Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Best XI of Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 6 Players who sealed their spot in World...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: What makes India the Favourites to Win the...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: 5 Hits and flops of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
India's best XI for the Asia Cup final
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 biggest disappointments from the tournament
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us