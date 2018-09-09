Asia Cup 2018 Schedule Changes: Team India to play all Asia Cup matches at Dubai

Rohit Sharma will lead Men in Blue in Asia Cup 2018

In major changes to Team India's Asia Cup Schedule and Men in Blue's stay during the tournament. The Indian cricket team will be staying in a different hotel from the rest of the five teams participating in the Asia Cup 2018 tournament in the UAE.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Rohit Sharma-led India will be staying in Grand Hyatt in Dubai while Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will be housed at the InterContinental. While citing a BCCI source, the website reported that the decision has been made considering the fact that even though the tournament has been shifted to UAE, India still enjoy the host privileges and will need the exclusive accommodation to house its own staff and sponsors.

Asia Cup matches are scheduled to be hosted at two venues; Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

However, After the changes in schedule, India will play all their matches in Dubai and even though some 'super four' matches have been scheduled to be played at Abu Dhabi, even if India make it to the semi final, they will play their semifinal in Dubai only.

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and Hong Kong. While Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been pooled in Group B. India start their campaign on September 18 when they face Hong Kong and then on the following day.

Updated Asia Cup Schedule / Venues

15 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Dubai

16 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong in Dubai

17 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

18 September: India vs Hong Kong in Dubai

19 September: India vs Pakistan in Dubai

20 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

Super Four Stage

21 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up in Dubai

21 September: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up in Abu Dhabi or Dubai

23 September: Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up in Dubai

23 September: Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up in Abu Dhabi

25 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner in Abu Dhabi or Dubai

26 September: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up in Abu Dhabi or Dubai

Final 28 September: Asia Cup 2018 Final in Dubai