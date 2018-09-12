Selectors reveal why Kohli was rested for Asia Cup

India suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of England in the recently concluded Test series, which ended at the Oval in London.

The Indian side will now look to get back to winning ways as they travel to Dubai for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 15. The squad was announced a few weeks ago and the selectors decided to leave Virat Kohli out of the squad, thus allowing him a period of time to rest.

MSK Prasad, the chief of selectors, felt that Kohli has been playing continuously for quite some time and hence, decided o hand him the period of rest.

“Considering the workload, we have given him (Kohli) rest. He has been playing continuously for quite some time. He’s on the road from the IPL. So that is why looking at the workload we have given him rest,” MSK Prasad, the chief of selectors, told Hindustan Times

“I will like to tell that I have been there from the third test match (in England). We sat for a discussion regarding the workload management, so we need to preserve some of the precious players, who are playing in all three formats. Looking at that workload issue we have started with Virat and he will be rested for the Asia Cup,” he added.

Kohli was the top run-getter in the Test series against England, scoring 593 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.30 with two centuries and three half-centuries to his name.

He will most likely make a comeback for the West Indies tour of India, which takes place in October.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma is set to lead the side. A few fresh faces have been included, like Khaleel Ahmed, the 20-year-old seamer, who is yet to make his debut for the Indian cricket team.

India's first match will be against Hong Kong on September 18 at 17:00 IST in Dubai.